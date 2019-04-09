Putting on the glitz







It’s not every day that the lobby of a prestigious medical practice transforms into a restaurant. On April 2, however, that is exactly what happened at Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery in the heart of Beverly Hills, Calif. Festooned with golden balloons and a gilded floral centrepiece, BHPS, along with Jenn Betts of Innovative PR, hosted a select group of media VIPs to a gourmet brunch that commenced with flowing champagne and ended with a platter of delectable desserts.

The highlight of the feast was a sit-down chat with BHPS founder and renowned plastic surgeon Dr Gabriel Chiu. Simultaneously charming and direct, Dr Chiu discussed the most popular procedure as well as new ones we can expect in the very near future. Topping the list, the already popular Ultherapy has advanced its technology, with faster and more efficacious results. Less invasive body contouring procedures are already available as is Hydrelle, a new high-concentration hyaluronic acid filler with longer-lasting results.

Most importantly, however, Dr Chiu, along with his beautiful wife Christine, discussed the philanthropy that is the heart of BHPS philosophy and practice. A full 50 per cent of every net dollar is donated to a local charity that benefits the health and academic well-being of countless beneficiaries. Among the charities are Women’s Cancer Research Fund, Children’s Hope International, and Ghetto Film School.













Attendees browsed the Chanel-chic inspired facility to observe first-hand the myriad of VIP services available, including a private entrance and concierge, available for the utmost in client discretion and comfort. Finally, guests were presented with an exclusive gift bag which included a generous gift certificate and a full-size bottle of the Allure award-winning AlphaRet Overnight Cream from Skin Better Science.

Only a few miles east, Little Tokyo is a world away from the glitz of Beverly Hills. The vibrant downtown neighbourhood was the backdrop for the launch party of the spring collection of OPI—Tokyo. Featuring a mural from artist Kent Yoshimura depicting the vibrant and varied culture of this historic neighbourhood, the new collection channels the electric energy and spirit of Tokyo.

Guests got to munch on mochi and vivid-coloured glaze doughnuts before picking up a paintbrush to leave their artistic mark on the city. Everyone got a mini-manicure that, surprisingly, did not feature colours from the new collection. Guests departed with a gift of samples of the breathtaking new colours.—Jody Miller, Correspondent







