Desert escape: Kaia Gerber shows off YSL Beauté’s latest looks


NEWS Rising star model Kaia Gerber and YSL Beauté’s global beauty director Tom Pecheux show off the brand’s looks for the season
Filed by Lucire staff/April 15, 2019/12.02





Vince Aung

YSL Beauté’s latest products—the Touche Éclat Radiant Touch pen, and the Touche Éclat High Cover concealer; Rouge Volupte Shine moisturizing lipstick; Volupte Plump-in-colour, a new lipstick that makes lips feel plumper; and Make It Yours, where you can customize your YSL lipstick—are part of its YSL Beauty Station promotion with model Kaia Gerber and its global beauty director Tom Pecheux, set in a service station in rural America. It’s not a gimmick: there was a real pop-up store near Cathedral City on route 111 in California, open briefly in April. YSL Beauté is promoting Pecheux’s new looks via its Instagram, @yslbeauty.
   Pecheux’s two looks for the season are: (a) ‘Watch me glow’, using Volupte Plump-in-colour 1, Touche Éclat High Cover and Touche Éclat Shimmer Stick Meet Dazzling Sequin Crush 1, 4 and 7 eye shadows, combined for the ultimate radiant glow; and (b) ‘Feel My Beat’, with All Hours Foundation and Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils, Rouge Pur Couture the Slim 1 and 8 for a matte look for the evening.



Vince Aung

Filed under: beauty, celebrity, Los Angeles, Lucire, modelling, Paris, trend, TV, Web 2·0

 

