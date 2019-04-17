Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Barbara Palvin launches Incredible Bra range in her first press event for Victoria’s Secret


NEWS The newly named Victoria’s Secret Angel kicks off the Incredible Tour in New York City
Filed by Lucire staff/April 17, 2019/17.25





Dimitrios Kambouris

Barbara Palvin, a model who has become one of the world’s most visible in recent years, was named a Victoria’s Secret Angel in March and introduced the brand’s Incredible Bra collection at its Fifth Avenue store in New York yesterday.
   The launch was Palvin’s first international press event for Victoria’s Secret since her appointment, which she called her ‘ultimate career high’.
   The Incredible Bra collection uses what Victoria’s Secret calls its softest fabric, and features a new cushioned underwire, fully adjustable straps and patented wings to give a smooth look under clothes. There is a wide range of colours, with bright and powder pinks as well as neutrals.
   ‘This is the most comfortable and best fitting bra I have ever worn,’ said Palvin. ‘It feels like you are not even wearing a bra. You can wear this bra all day, every day and feel incredible.’
   Of her being named a Victoria’s Secret Angel, Palvin, 25, said, ‘It is an incredible honour and a dream come true to be named a Victoria’s Secret Angel. I am proud to be alongside such a powerful and incredible group of women. Victoria’s Secret is a brand that empowers women on a global scale and embraces me for who I am.’
   After New York, Palvin and other Victoria’s Secret models will tour Nashville, Miami, Los Angeles and London to promote the range. On Instagram and Twitter, the hashtag is #IncredibleEveryDay.
   The range is available at Victoria’s Secret stores worldwide and via www.victoriassecret.com/vs/bras/shop-all-bras.




Dimitrios Kambouris




Guy Aroch

Also in Lucire’s news section
In brief: Eva Herzigová in Gerry Weber capsule; Il...
Hannah Ferguson in a Triumph-ant return, with spot...
Irina Shayk, and blog and Instagram influencers mo...
Moschino H&M launches in NYC with Gigi and B...
Victoria’s Secret–Balmain collection, VS × B...
Jasmine Tookes to model Victoria’s Secret 20...
Filed under: fashion, Lucire, modelling, New York, tendances, trend, Web 2·0

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet