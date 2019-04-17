Barbara Palvin launches Incredible Bra range in her first press event for Victoria’s Secret







Barbara Palvin, a model who has become one of the world’s most visible in recent years, was named a Victoria’s Secret Angel in March and introduced the brand’s Incredible Bra collection at its Fifth Avenue store in New York yesterday.

The launch was Palvin’s first international press event for Victoria’s Secret since her appointment, which she called her ‘ultimate career high’.

The Incredible Bra collection uses what Victoria’s Secret calls its softest fabric, and features a new cushioned underwire, fully adjustable straps and patented wings to give a smooth look under clothes. There is a wide range of colours, with bright and powder pinks as well as neutrals.

‘This is the most comfortable and best fitting bra I have ever worn,’ said Palvin. ‘It feels like you are not even wearing a bra. You can wear this bra all day, every day and feel incredible.’

Of her being named a Victoria’s Secret Angel, Palvin, 25, said, ‘It is an incredible honour and a dream come true to be named a Victoria’s Secret Angel. I am proud to be alongside such a powerful and incredible group of women. Victoria’s Secret is a brand that empowers women on a global scale and embraces me for who I am.’

After New York, Palvin and other Victoria’s Secret models will tour Nashville, Miami, Los Angeles and London to promote the range. On Instagram and Twitter, the hashtag is #IncredibleEveryDay.

The range is available at Victoria’s Secret stores worldwide and via www.victoriassecret.com/vs/bras/shop-all-bras.







