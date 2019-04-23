Lucire


H&M details high level of transparency on all garments and interior products


NEWS H&M becomes the first major fashion retailer to provide a great level of transparency to all its garments and interior products to aid sustainability and social responsibility
Filed by Lucire staff/April 23, 2019/14.41


Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has announced that it will provide a greater level of transparency about its garments on its website as of today, detailing materials used, country of production, suppliers’ names, factories’ names and addresses, and even the number of workers in the factories.
   While not the first brand to go into this depth, Swedish-based H&M believes it is the largest global retailer to make this move.
   This follows earlier efforts where H&M published its supplier list online in 2013, and in 2017, providing a transparency layer for its Conscious Exclusive collections. That showed that it was possible to provide transparency, and the move was embraced by Conscious Exclusive customers.
   H&M’s earlier efforts had already been recognized by the Swedish-based branding think-tank Medinge Group in 2008.
   H&M will also extend the transparency layer to its H&M Home interior products sold online.
   Those shopping in-store can scan the price tag using the H&M app to get the information.
   ‘We are so proud to be the first global fashion retailer of our size and scale to launch this level of product transparency. We want to show the world that this is possible. By being open and transparent about where our products are made we hope to set the bar for our industry and encourage customers to make more sustainable choices. With transparency comes responsibility, making transparency such an important factor to help create a more sustainable fashion industry,’ says Isak Roth, H&M’s head of sustainability, in a release.
   The transparency layer will appear in H&M’s 47 online markets today.

Filed under: corporate social responsibility, environment, fashion, globalization, living, Lucire, society, Sweden, Zeitgeist

 

