Toni Garrn, Suki Waterhouse, Poppy Delevingne celebrate Montblanc travel line at Berlin’s Metropol Theatre


NEWS Montblanc kicked off its Reconnect to the World campaign, promoting its travel line
Filed by Lucire staff/April 25, 2019/2.39




Gisela Schober

Montblanc might be best known for its writing instruments, jewellery and watches, so it’s easy to forget that its leathergoods have quite a reputation, too, including its luggage and travel accessories.
   The MY4810 Montblanc Nightlight silver trolleys in various sizes and the Montblanc Extreme 2·0 collection were the subject of the company’s campaign launch on Tuesday, held at the Metropol Theatre at Nollendorfplatz in Berlin.
   The theatre opened for the first time in six years to host the event, with the campaign theme of Reconnect to the World, by exploring new destinations and perspectives.
   VIPs included Suki Waterhouse, Toni Garrn, Poppy Delevingne, Adrien Brody, Quincy Brown, Alex Pettyfer, Pierre Niney, Annika and Frederick Lau, Jürgen Vogel, Sonja Gerhardt, Lilli Schweiger, Iris Berben and Heiko Kiesow, Oliver Berben, Rebecca Mir, Jessica Schwarz, Mandy Bork, Kida Khodr Ramadan, Eugen Bauder, Rabea Schif, Langston Uibel, Alpha Dia, Johanna and Alec Völkel, Friedrich Liechtenstein, Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht, Gianmarco Saurino, Lary, Betty Bachz, Alex Pettyfer, and Noah Becker.
   Guests went through a “travel tunnel” to reach the centre of the theatre, surrounded by projections of urban scenes. A central wall sculpture by Marc Jung (who was also present), created with trolleys, marked 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
   Live music was provided by Meute, a techno marching band, with other sounds from DJ Peggy Gou, while Palina Rojinski and Lars Eidinger closed the night.
   ‘Reconnecting with the world around us is a key theme for us this year and we wanted our new travel line to make the travel experience as enjoyable as possible, leaving room to learn about the world around us, inspiring us to leave our mark,’ said Nicolas Baretzki, Montblanc CEO. ‘By giving our guests access to a theatre that has been closed for almost six years and share special cultural experiences with them, we brought that benefit to life in the vibrant city of Berlin.’
   Also representing Montblanc at the evnet were Zaim Kamal, creative director, Vincent Montalescot, executive vice-president of marketing, Montblanc International, and Stephanie Radl, head of communications.


Franziska Krug; Gisela Schober

Filed under: celebrity, film, living, Lucire, modelling, travel, Volante

 

Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

