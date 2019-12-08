Doutzen Kroes launches latest Hunkemöller swimwear, helping to save elephants





Hunkemöller

Dutch model Doutzen Kroes has continued to work with Hunkemöller, releasing her latest collection of Doutzen’s Stories swimwear.

The latest collection has a responsible angle: Kroes designed the Gold Goddess bikini, with 50 per cent of the profits being donated to Knot on My Planet, a cause that she has supported for several years.

Knot on My Planet, in its own words, ‘rallies fashion brands and influencers to support the Elephant Crisis Fund and help end the slaughter of elephants for ivory.’

‘I am so happy that I am able to support Knot on My Planet through my collaboration with Hunkemöller. Designing the Swim collection is always so much fun and when we came up with the idea of a dedicated bikini to support Knot on My Planet, it really felt like everything just came together,’ she said.

Hunkemöller says the Gold Goddess bikini is Kroes’s own choice for what she would wear when on holiday. It features small elephant details, referencing the cause.

Other designs include the Goddess Ring bathing suit with its asymmetric neckline, the Scallop Goddess bikini with its polka-dot patterns, and a Jacquard Goddess triangle bikini. Asymmetry plays a welcome part in a number of this season’s designs. All are meant to recall Hollywood glamour.

Sizes range from XS to XXL, A through G cups. It is available now at www.hunkemoller.co.uk/uk_en/doutzen-kroes/doutzen-stories.html.











































