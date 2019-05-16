Festival de Cannes 2019, day 3: Rocketman première, with Sir Elton John, Sririta Jensen, Eva Longoria



The much-awaited Elton John musical biopic, Rocketman, had its première on day three of the Festival de Cannes, with Sir Elton himself among the celebrities on the red carpet.

Sir Elton produced the film along with his spouse David Furnish, who both attended, along with director Dexter Fletcher, actors Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Kit Connor, and Sir Elton’s long-time collaborator, lyricist Bernie Taupin.

Other celebrities on the red carpet included Sririta Jensen in a knock-out lilac Michael Cinco Couture gown, wearing jewellery by Avakian, namely a bracelet from its Gatsby collection, set with diamonds, pearls, amethysts and white enamel, with matching earrings. Eva Longoria Baston wore a stunning Cristina Ottaviano gown with shoes by Yves Saint Laurent and jewellery by de Grisogono, wearing Boule earrings in yellow & white gold set with white diamonds (1·3 ct) and brown diamonds (28·5 ct).

The post-screening press conference indicated that the crew were intent on making an honest film about Sir Elton John, and it covers both his peaks and his troughs in his career.