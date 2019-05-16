Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Festival de Cannes 2019, day 3: Rocketman première, with Sir Elton John, Sririta Jensen, Eva Longoria


NEWS The première of Rocketman saw Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin on the red carpet, along with stunning gowns worn by Sririta Jensen and Eva Longoria Baston
Filed by Lucire staff/May 16, 2019/23.16



Pascal Le Segretain


Dominique Charriau


Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

The much-awaited Elton John musical biopic, Rocketman, had its première on day three of the Festival de Cannes, with Sir Elton himself among the celebrities on the red carpet.
   Sir Elton produced the film along with his spouse David Furnish, who both attended, along with director Dexter Fletcher, actors Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Kit Connor, and Sir Elton’s long-time collaborator, lyricist Bernie Taupin.
   Other celebrities on the red carpet included Sririta Jensen in a knock-out lilac Michael Cinco Couture gown, wearing jewellery by Avakian, namely a bracelet from its Gatsby collection, set with diamonds, pearls, amethysts and white enamel, with matching earrings. Eva Longoria Baston wore a stunning Cristina Ottaviano gown with shoes by Yves Saint Laurent and jewellery by de Grisogono, wearing Boule earrings in yellow & white gold set with white diamonds (1·3 ct) and brown diamonds (28·5 ct).
   The post-screening press conference indicated that the crew were intent on making an honest film about Sir Elton John, and it covers both his peaks and his troughs in his career.

Also in Lucire’s news section
Araya A. Hargate, Deepika Padukone, Praya Lundberg...
Festival de Cannes, day five: Sonam Kapoor, Mary J...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Araya A. Hargate, Carla Br...
Sonam Kapoor, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Mahira ...
Festival de Cannes, day 5: 82 women stage protest;...
Deepika Padukone, Lupita Nyong’o, Iris Mitte...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, film, Lucire, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet