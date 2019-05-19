Festival de Cannes, day 4: Madison Beer, Penélope Cruz, Bella Hadid light up the red carpet



There was strong competition for best dressed on day four of the Festival de Cannes, a day that saw the premières of Too Old to Die Young, Little Joe and Dolor y gloria (Pain and Glory).

Attending Pain and Glory, US singer Madison Beer wowed with a voluminous black Georges Hobeika gown, accessorized with Casadei heels and jewellery by de Grisogono (Millefoglie earrings, Allegra bracelet, Allegra and Gocce rings). Penélope Cruz showed a classic side, choosing a design from Karl Lagerfeld’s final haute couture collection for Chanel. She publicly thanked Lagerfeld’s successor, Virginie Viard, and said wearing the dress was ’emotional’ for her.

Bella Hadid knows that red turns heads, and at the Pain and Glory première, she wore a startling and smouldering number by Roberto Cavalli gown, with a thigh-high split, though it wasn’t as revealing as her red Alexandre Vauthier gown that she donned three years ago.

Dolor y gloria’s première saw Cruz join co-stars Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Nora Navas and Julieta Serrano, director Pedro Almodóvar, and director of photography José Luis Alcaine.