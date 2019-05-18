Priyanka Chopra’s wedding gown signals a special anniversary on day 5 of the Festival de Cannes
Filed by Lucire staff/May 18, 2019/23.25
Mike Marsland
As linked by Monica Bellucci/Instagram
Screening out of competition was the Claude Lelouche film, Les plus belles années d’une vie, with the director present on the red carpet alongside actors Anouk Aimée, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Marianne Denicourt, Souad Amidou, Antoine Sire, and Monica Bellucci, and screenwriter Valérie Perrin.
Elsa Zylberstein wore Azzedine Alaïa with jewellery by de Grisogono on the red carpet. Argentine model Camila Morrone chose a Miu Miu sequin dress that enhanced her stature.
Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, went with a Georges Hobeika gown from his spring 2020 bridal collection as she showed up with her husband Nick Jonas. Not everyone understood the reference, but it was one that she shared with Jonas, who later posted on Instagram: it commemorated their meeting a year ago, seeing the movie Beauty and the Beast.
Bellucci, meanwhile, chose Dior for her gown, complemented by a necklace from Cartier.
One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. ❤️ @priyankachopra