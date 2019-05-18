Lucire


Priyanka Chopra’s wedding gown signals a special anniversary on day 5 of the Festival de Cannes


NEWS The Cannes première for Claude Lelouche’s Les plus belles années d’une vie saw Monica Bellucci, Priyanka Chopra, Elsa Zylberstein, Camila Morrone and screen legend Anouk Aimée on the red carpet
Filed by Lucire staff/May 18, 2019/23.25



Mike Marsland


As linked by Monica Bellucci/Instagram

Screening out of competition was the Claude Lelouche film, Les plus belles années d’une vie, with the director present on the red carpet alongside actors Anouk Aimée, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Marianne Denicourt, Souad Amidou, Antoine Sire, and Monica Bellucci, and screenwriter Valérie Perrin.
   Elsa Zylberstein wore Azzedine Alaïa with jewellery by de Grisogono on the red carpet. Argentine model Camila Morrone chose a Miu Miu sequin dress that enhanced her stature.
   Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, went with a Georges Hobeika gown from his spring 2020 bridal collection as she showed up with her husband Nick Jonas. Not everyone understood the reference, but it was one that she shared with Jonas, who later posted on Instagram: it commemorated their meeting a year ago, seeing the movie Beauty and the Beast.
   Bellucci, meanwhile, chose Dior for her gown, complemented by a necklace from Cartier.

Filed under: celebrity, entertainment, fashion, film, living, Lucire, modelling, Paris, tendances, trend, TV

 

