Cannes day 6: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shines in gold; Petra Němcová shows eco-fashion is red carpet-worthy


NEWS The Bollywood actress chose Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture for her first appearance at Cannes this year, while Petra Němcová demonstrated a real commitment to sustainable and responsible fashion
Filed by Lucire staff/May 19, 2019/23.36




Via Jean-Louis Sabaji

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed once again why her Cannes Film Festival appearances are so anticipated: wearing a beautiful custom-designed Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture gown in gold, with jewellery by Boucheron.
   The Bollywood actress and former Miss World walked the red carpet for Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life, which is in competition at Cannes. Representing the film were August Diehl and Valerie Pachner. On the same evening, French screen legend Alain Delon was awarded an honorary Palme d’Or, and walked the red carpet at the same time.
   Elsa Hosk wore a custom Etro mint and pink chiffon gown with a train, and jewellery by de Grisogono (unique haute joaillerie earrings in pink gold set with white diamonds, brown diamonds and rubies, and a unique haute joaillerie bracelet in pink gold set with white diamonds). Elsa Zylberstein, also going with de Grisogono for her jewellery (Boule earrings and Chiocciolina ring), chose a gown by Zuhair Murad.
   Giving Rai Bachchan competition in the gown stakes was model Petra Němcová: her gown showed that eco-fashion can be red carpet-ready. Cristina Ottaviano created the gown using certified organic silk—unlike traditional silk, it was derived from mulberry trees. Němcová chose Verrah shoes that looked like satin silk but were made from recycled plastic bottles, while her Rossoyuki clutch, made in Mumbai, used cruelty-free fabrics, micro-glass beads, recycled wood frames, and hand-made brass. Jewellery was by Chopard.


Daniele Venturelli


Via Cristina Ottaviano

Filed under: beauty, celebrity, ecology, entertainment, environment, fashion, film, India, living, Lucire, modelling, New York, Paris, Sweden, tendances, trend, TV

 

