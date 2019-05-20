Lucire


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wows in her second Cannes 2019 appearance on day 8


NEWS Aishwarya Rai shows that she’s still very much the queen of the red carpet when it comes to L’Oréal Paris’s spokeswomen
Filed by Lucire staff/May 21, 2019/5.40



John Phillips


Andreas Rentz

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has walked the red carpet for the second time at the Festival de Cannes this year, attending the première of La belle époque, wearing a white tulle gown by Ashi Studio, with diamonds by Avakian.
   The Bollywood actress chose earrings from Avakian’s Caché Collection set with black diamonds and crowned with four white diamond marquises. She complemented these with a black diamond ring from the same collection, set with black diamond pavé diamonds, on the outside as well as the inside of the ring, and crowned with a gorgeous marquise diamond in the centre.
   Cindy Bruna chose to wear Balmain on the red carpet for the première, choosing jewellery by de Grisogono. Her necklace was a unique piece, in white gold, set with brilliant-cut rubies (37·4 ct), baguette-cut diamonds (12·8 ct), 1,255 brilliant-cut diamonds (c. 30·6 ct) and a pear-cut diamond (3·03 ct). Other items from de Grisogono were a high-jewellery ring in pink gold set with a red oval-cut spinel (13·42 ct), marquise-cut white diamonds (5·96 ct), white diamonds (0·24 ct) and spinels (9·89 ct), and a ring in white gold and pink gold set with navette-cut rubies (8·55 ct), rubies (0·44 ct) and white diamonds (14·28 ct).
   In the official Cannes video at the bottom of the post, catch the red carpet for La belle époque with director Nicolas Bedos, and Marion Cotillard, Jean Dujardin, Daniel Auteuil, Fanny Ardant, Guillaume Canet, Doria Tillier, Michael Cohen and Denis Podalydes. The film will be released in France on November 6.

Filed under: celebrity, entertainment, fashion, film, India, living, Lucire, modelling, tendances, trend, TV

 

