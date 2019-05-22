Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Brad Pitt returns to Cannes for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; with Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie


NEWS Five-time Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Cannes première brought back alumni from his films—Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio—plus Australian actress Margot Robbie
Filed by Lucire staff/May 22, 2019/15.17



Pascal Le Segretain

Samir Hussein

Daniele Venturelli

It’s been a long time since Brad Pitt was present at the Cannes Film Festival—he was still one half of Brangelina last time—so his return for the première of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood got plenty of attention.
   Pitt stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Quentin Tarantino-written and directed film set in 1969, around the time of the murders committed by the Manson Family.
   The film also stars Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Margaret Qualley, Al Pacino, and, in his final role, the late Luke Perry.
   Present at the photo call (video below) were Pitt, DiCaprio, Tarantino, Robbie, and producers David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh.
   Tarantino displays his penchant for revisionist history as he did in Inglorious Basterds, and the film’s set designs, fashion and cinematography celebrate late-’60s Hollywood. The leads’ characters are neighbours to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate in the film.
   Pitt, a member of Breitling’s Cinema Squad, sported the brand’s Premier B01 Chronograph 42. Breitling CEO Georges Kern was present at the Cannes première and the Sony Pictures’ after-party, which Breitling partnered, at the J. W. Marriott Hotel in Cannes.






George Pimentel; Samir Hussein; Jean Picon; Michel Johner

Also in Lucire’s news section
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Araya A. Hargate, Carla Br...
Araya A. Hargate, Deepika Padukone, Praya Lundberg...
Festival de Cannes, day five: Sonam Kapoor, Mary J...
AmFAR Cannes gala raises $25 million: Katy Perry, ...
Liu Wen, Jourdan Dunn on the day 10 red carpet at ...
Cannes day eight: Barbara Palvin, Aishwarya Rai, I...
Filed under: celebrity, entertainment, fashion, film, living, Lucire, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet