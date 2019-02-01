De Grisogono hosts A Night in Technicolor, with Iris Mittenaere, Nadine Leopold, Praya Lundberg

The luxury jeweller always finds ways to combine film with its latest collection, in one of the highlights of the weekFiled by Lucire staff/May 22, 2019/2.52

De Grisogono can always be counted upon to hold a grand party during the Festival de Cannes (Cannes Film Festival). This year, the luxury jeweller hosted a gala dinner at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, dubbed A Night in Technicolor, celebrating not only film but the colour used in its jewellery.

During the event, a fashion show took place where de Grisogono unveiled its newest haute joaillerie pieces, which highlighted colour contrasts and layering.

Celebrities attending the dinner included Cindy Bruna, Elsa Hosk, Victoria Silvstedt, former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere, Nadine Leopold, Coco Rocha, Praya Lundberg, Natasha Poly, Leomie Anderson, and Magali Aravena.













