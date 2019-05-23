Lucire


H&M announces Giambattista Valli collaboration at AmFAR gala, with Kendall Jenner, Li Yuchun, Chiara Ferragni


NEWS The Roma-born, Paris-raised designer is H&M’s latest collaborator, with a pre-drop collection hitting 12 stores on May 25, and a full collection launching worldwide on November 7
Filed by Lucire staff/May 23, 2019/21.52





Andreas Rentz/AmFAR

Doing a big announcement when the world’s press already happens to be there is a pretty smart move, and H&M has done just that—revealing at the AmFAR gala at the Festival de Cannes this year that its next designer collaboration, launching November 7, is with Giambattista Valli.
   Helping Valli and H&M’s creative adviser Ann-Sofie Johansson make the announcement at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes were celebrities dressed in a limited-edition, pre-drop collection from Giambattista Valli × H&M: Kendall Jenner, Li Yuchun (李宇春), Chiara Ferragni, H. E. R., Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, and Ross Lynch.
   The pre-drop collection, a series of gowns, becomes available in 12 selected stores on May 25. ‘I love dressing women for the red carpet, whether it’s real or imagined,’ said Valli.
   ‘I am excited about this collaboration: H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience. The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone’s “happy moments”, to help create love stories all around the world.’
   The collection is meant to be a summary of his style without a narrative, says the designer, although there is ‘a sense of fluidity’ between womenswear and menswear. The range spans jackets, dresses, coats, cargo pants, sweatshirts, and accessories. It is his first foray into menswear.
   ‘We are thrilled to collaborate with Giambattista Valli. He is the undisputed master of haute couture with a knack for the memorable silhouette. To be able to bring his signature styles to our customers is a dream come true. We can’t wait to see their reactions to this beautiful collection,’ said Johansson.





















Andreas Rentz/AmFAR

Filed under: branding, celebrity, fashion, living, Lucire, modelling, Paris, Sweden, tendances, trend, TV

 

