Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Ratajkowski, Michael B. Jordan, Julianne Moore attend Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Emily Ratajkowski, Julianne Moore, Joan Smalls, Nicky Hilton, Coco Rocha and others attended Veuve Clicquot’s 12th annual Polo Classic, once again with warm weather to kick off the summerFiled by Lucire staff/June 3, 2019/21.40







Jamie McCarthy

Veuve Clicquot held its 12th annual Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on Saturday, with celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Emily Ratajkowski, former Lucire cover girl Nicky Hilton, Julianne Moore, Joan Smalls, Frida Aasen, Ty Hunter, Cindy Bruna, Kate Bock, Andrew Rannells, Coco Rocha, Antoni Porowski, Ebonee Davis, Eric Rutherford, Rebecca Minkoff, Sofia Resing, Julia Belyakova, Chey Carty, Gina Corrigan and Joy Corrigan, Grace Bol, TV host Gayle King, Jessica Williams, Mia Moretti, Ebonee Davis, Daniela López Osorio, Pritika Swarup, Danielle Bernstein, Blair Eadie, Garrett Neff, Sean O’Pry, Shea Marie, Samantha Gradoville, Madisin Rian, Iesha Hodges, Hunter McGrady, Megan Williams, Shea Marie, Samantha Gradoville, Madisin Rian, Iesha Hodges, Hunter McGrady, Ezra Williams, Tina Leung, Charlott Cordes, Belen Hostalet, Danielle Bernstein, Blair Eadie, Cipriana Quann, Aamito Lagum, Samantha Angelo, Malaika Firth, Chloe Flower, DJ Amrit, Natalie Lim Suárez, Dylan Lim Suárez, TK Wonder, and Ryan Jamaal Swain.

Swain performed ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ to commence proceedings, and Moore threw in the ball. Team Veuve Clicquot, captained by Nacho Figueras, vied for honours against Team Liberty Comets. The teams were mixed (four women, four men), and Figueras played alongside his wife, Delfina Blaquier. Team Veuve Clicquot were victorious, scoring 11 to 10. Clara Casino was named Most Valuable Player.

In the event video, Lawrence says she is looking forward to her X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix; Jordan is excited about his charity work in association with the Obama Foundation; and Ratajkowski, in ’60s-inspired attire, said she had seen the event on social media previously and wanted to attend live. Both Moore and Figueras remarked that they were so close to New York, in view of the Statue of Liberty. Hilton is looking forward to launching a shoe line.

Hublot was the official timekeeper, and created 12 limited-edition Classic Fusion Chronograph Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2019 timepieces, retailing each for US$14,000 at Hublot’s Fifth Avenue boutique.

Veuve Clicquot served its champagnes at half-time and its Rosé in the Rosé Garden after the match to complement a gourmet lunch. Food-truck cuisine was provided by Cousins Maine Lobster, Zoelily Empanadas, Softee Xpress, Carlitos Trailer, El Toro Rojo, the Crepes Truck, Angry Archies, Gorilla Cheese, Chick Wings and Things, Toum, and Yankee Doodle Dandy.





































































































































Jamie McCarthy; Dimitrios Kambouris