Skin science that is elemental





Although it did not feel like summer was fast approaching, the La Roche–Posay posse took their sun protection and skin restoration line to the bar of West Hollywood’s Norah. The overview of collection’s technical breakthroughs, led by dermatologist and brand ambassador Dr Ava Shamban, was preceded by a fancy hodge-podge of snacks (artisan cheese and charcuterie, wagyu bites, and cauliflower bites) washed down with a berry-based signature cocktail. The products themselves generated such excitement that the company’s spring-themed floral display in the brand’s signature orange and turquoise was nearly obscured by several dozen beauty writers and influencers gamely packing the space.

Dr Shamban then discussed the more scientific aspects of how the mineral components of the prebiotic thermal water interact with the skin and how they stave off the effects of air and water pollution plaguing city dwellers.

‘The products provide a natural way to restore the skin barrier,’ she explained. ‘The soot that is in the air, [which] is a result of air pollution, is covered with hydrocarbons, which can penetrate into the system down through the hair follicles and cause damage to the collagen and epidermis themselves. The way the products work is by increasing the [skin’s] natural barrier function.’

Following home-style cookies and question-and-answer time, attendees were sent home with a full-size mineral sunscreen as well as the Ultra Night Moisturizer and Ultra Eye Cream, both with the company’s proprietary Toleriane ingredient as well as an airtight bag-in-bottle packaging that replaces the need for preservatives by acting as a physical preservative itself.

Flight of fancy









Coming back up for air after all that time in thermal waters, cult brand-turned-Sephora best seller Sunday Riley is flying the friendly skies. Beauty writers, bloggers and influencers heeded an early wake-up call to arrive at the boutique Palihouse in West Hollywood in honour of the new partnership between Sunday Riley and United Polaris Business Class.

While guests sipped on fresh coffee, specialty beverages and nibbled breakfast hors d’œuvres, brand founder Sunday Riley herself discussed the brand philosophy of ‘Driven by Science, Powered by Botanicals’, as well the complimentary travel kits United Airlines Polaris passengers will receive filled with Sunday Riley product.

The skies may be friendly, but the dry air pressure is not skin’s best friend. The new kits, which includes ear buds, a dental kit, socks, sleeping eye mask, cleansing towlette, hand cream and facial moisturizer, are intended to get Polaris passengers ready to hit the ground feeling and looking clean and refreshed. United Airlines representatives passed out kits in both the standard and Spider-Man-themed versions in handy cosmetic cases.

Seasonal beauty boxes are all the rage and Sunday Riley is on board with a quarterly release guaranteed to make frequent fliers out of anyone who loves their superior products.

One lucky attendee won two round-trip United business-class tickets anywhere they fly. But everyone was a winner in the end with a parting gift bag of their best selling A+ Triple Retinoid Serum, deluxe travel pillow and blanket, and black leather case filled with more travel friendly items and samples.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor, and Jody Miller, Correspondent