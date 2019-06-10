Fabletics, Maddie Ziegler announce activewear collaboration

Fabletics, co-founded by actress Kate Hudson with Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler, has announced a collaboration with dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler, on a just-launched activewear collection.

It is the first time Ziegler has collaborated on an activewear collection. The limited-edition Maggie Ziegler ♥ Fabletics capsule collection comrpises seven outfits, with sports’ bras, tops, shorts, leggings and a VIP-exclusive sneaker. Prices begin at US$24Â·99.

Bright colours (raspberry, persimmon and magenta) and vibrant prints mark out the new collection, along with a signature butterfly print.

â€˜Maddie embodies our values and creatively expresses herself everyday through movement and dance,’ said Hudson.

â€˜I’ve been dancing for as long as I can remember, so having activewear that not only looks great but also moves with me is so important to feeling good, both on and off stage. Working with Kate and the Fabletics team on designing these pieces was a dream come true for me. Being confident is the key to pursuing your passions, and that’s what I hope to bring to young women everywhere through this collection,’ said Ziegler.

The range is available at Fabletics.com and at Fabletics’ retail locations, including its Soho pop-up.