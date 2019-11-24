LA beauty events: the golden ageless

Spring has finally sprung in Los Angeles, just in time for summer. And when that happens, it means its time for some outdoor beauty events that mix the appeal of all-natural ingredients with nutrition and exercise for body, mind, and soul, reportsFiled by Elyse Glickman/June 17, 2019/11.24







During the weekend of May 31, Shiseido took over a swanky Malibu beach house for a series of roll-out installations spotlighting some of their many micro-targeted product ranges for different age groups. The Japanese beauty giant kicked things off with the introduction of WASO, a minimalist super-food skin care concept designed for millennials and Gen Y available exclusively at Sephora. It was interesting to note that while the event was attended by a coterie of bright young things from Los Angeles’ influencer army, including Cassie Scerbo (The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time), it did not stop Gen X journalists and tastemakers from signing up, showing up, and trying out the products as well as a line-up of fruity wellness tonics and light bites.

Cooking demonstrations, however, are something people of any age can warm up to, especially when there’s a celebrity chef like Shirley Chung (Ms Chi Café). She clearly had a knack for making vegetables and super-foods taste like pure indulgence. Armed with ingredients, some of which happened to be part of the WASO line, Chung whipped up honey-roasted heirloom carrots with whipped tofu and yuzu aioli before getting the attendees to don specially designed tie-die aprons to learn how to make some other signatures from her restaurant: magical mushroom garden salad and wontons with honey yuzu vinaigrette and chili oil.

In addition to the recipe cards, the day’s takeaway included some products from the WASO line fortified with ingredients like carrot, loquat, honey, tofu, yuzu, and red basil to help rebalance and retain moisture. They included Clear-Mega hydrating cream, quick gentle cleanser, beauty sleeping mask, and a purifying peel-off mask.





















Global Wellness Day (June 8) presented reps from Kerstin Florian’s Anda Skincare line to help organize a hike at Eaton Canyon (one of Los Angeles’ best kept staycation secrets, just west of Pasadena). The hike began with the distribution of travel-sized tubes of Kerstin Florian’s gentle daytime moisturizer with sunscreen and concluded with a short meditation focusing on breathing and self-love, two of Anda’s brand pillars, as well as a handy packet of samples from this line.

A few days later, at West Hollywood’s London Hotel, Rochelle Weitzner (former CEO of Erno Laszlo and CFO of Laura Mercier and Revive Skincare) introduced the world—mainly members of Gen X looking to combat ageist ideas as well as ageing—with her skin care and tool line Pause, whose minimalist tag line Well-aging—Beauty for what’s next takes aim at all of those old-fashioned ideas about the necessity of turning the clock back by embracing anything with the “anti-ageing” promise on the label.

The low-key, but nicely appointed evening (complete with an ample but very healthy buffet of lean, summer-friendly foods) allowed guests to chat with the founder and her reps, as well as examine and sample the line’s inaugural products (collagen boosting moisturizer and Hot Flash cooling mist) and the Fascia Stimulating Tool, which addresses loss of tone and texture.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor







