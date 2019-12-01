Facial treatments go head to head









Korea continues to lead the pack in innovative beauty services, and that includes the new signature Head Spa service from Nioxin. More popularly known as a brand for thinning hair, the 45 minute “facial” for the scalp is tailored to the hair type, condition, and need of the client, from fine and thin to textured or colour-treated.

Media, bloggers and influencers were invited to the beautifully modern and bright KSY Kim Sun Young Salon in Los Angeles to experience the Nioxin Head Spa service, developed to restore and cleanse the scalp for stronger and healthier hair that stimulate the follicles for faster growth and a healthier hair environment.

The treatment commences with your hair technician snapping a photo or your scalp with Nioxin’s signature NioScope to show you the build-up of product, oil, and flakiness on the scalp. This is followed by a dermabrasion scalp exfoliation which comprises of a stimulating massage while you breathe in the invigorating aroma. A deep cleanse and condition follow, each including massaging of the scalp, temple and upper neck. A hair mask is then applied for ten minutes along with nourishing hand glove wrapped in warm towels. After a thorough rinse, the NioScope returns to show you your squeaky clean, debris and flake-free scalp. A blow-dry completes the service and your hair is luminous, shiny, and bouncy.

Next we head to Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica to catch up with luxury French skin care brand Biologique Recherche. A heritage brand with a proud tradition of meticulous formulations and professional protocol, its efficacy is contingent upon its purity of its ingredients and scientific methodology.

A member of the Biologique Recherche founding family, Dr Philippe Allouche discussed the brand philosophy that skin is the foundation of the body and must be treated with duteous respect and care, all while flashing a playful Parisian smile.

One Spa at Shutters on the Beach is one of the select spas that offers the Biologique Recherche treatment menu, a gold standard of European spa experiences.—Jody Miller, Correspondent