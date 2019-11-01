Spice Girl Mel B to give ‘brutally honest’ talks in Leeds and London, answering audience questions

Those wanting to know the reality behind the news will get a chance to hear it directly from Melanie Brown, in two candid shows revealing the singer’s highs and lows, including her most recent marriageFiled by Lucire staff/June 26, 2019/11.55



Eva Rinaldi/Creative Commons

Spice Girl Melanie Brown (‘Scary Spice’) will give two “in conversation” shows at the Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House on August 25, and at the Savoy in London on September 1, in support of Women’s Aid.

Organizers promise Brown will be candid and reveal the truth behind the headlines, in her ‘brutally honest’ shows, while audiences will get a chance to ask Brown their questions.

â€˜Iâ€™m so honoured to be sharing my storyâ€”good and badâ€”because I kept so many things secret for so long out of shame and I have learnt over these past few years that through talking, through sharing you learn and you make real bonds with people,’ said Brown. ‘This is a first for me. I want to make it very special, very real and very intimate. I know there will be tears but I am also hoping for few laughs too because thatâ€™s the woman I amâ€”as you will discover.’

Using an interview format, with journalist Louise Gannon, who worked with her on her best selling autobiography, Brown will start with the Spice Girls’ recent sell-out reunion tour, and will go back through her life. She will also show hitherto unseen videos, and talk about her personal life, including both her highs and lows. Brown will talk about domestic abuse, her most recent marriage, and how it led to an attempt to take her own life. Brown’s mother, sister and daughter will join her on stage for part of the interview.

Gannon said, â€˜Having spent years of my life talking to Melanie Brown I know there are so many sides to her that people donâ€™t always seeâ€”there is Mel B the Spice Girl, the gobby, Scary outrageous star, but there is another Melanie, the real Melanie Brown and the real Melanie is one hell of a woman, as everyone is about to find out. Itâ€™s exciting to be doing this very exclusive event in the company of those who mean the most to herâ€”her family and those who know her best. I have no idea what to expectâ€”that is always the deal with Melanieâ€”but I can guarantee it will be an unforgettable night.’

Brown is the patron of Women’s Aid. Teresa Parker, head of communications at the charity, whose aim is to end domestic abuse against women and children, said, ‘Melanie bravely sharing her story helps other women, and we know what a difference it makes. Women are telling us they are seeking support after hearing her speak. We are so grateful to Melanie for helping to raise vital funds and awareness for Women’s Aid through these shows. She is a courageous and inspirational woman, and we are proud that she is our patron.’

Tickets go on sale June 26 at 10 a.m. via the Leeds Grand Theatre website for the first event, and from June 28 at the Savoy website for the second. Yvonne Alexander, executive producer of Piers Morganâ€™s Life Stories, will produce the shows.