Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Bentley releases limited-edition Continental GT convertible inspired by No. 1 Blower Bentley


NEWS The No. 1 Blower Bentley of 1929â€”the same series that became James Bond’s original transportâ€”has inspired Bentley’s third limited edition in its centenary year
Filed by Lucire staff/June 27, 2019/20.48




Bentley, celebrating its centenary year, has revealed its third limited-edition model, a six-litre W12 Continental GT convertible paying homage to its No. 1 Bentley Blower racing car of 1929.
   The original 4Â½-litre Blower, with a supercharger by Amherst Villiers, set a lap record of 137 mph at Brooklands in 1932 in the hands of Tim Birkin, and in literature, the same model was the transport of none other than 007 himself, Ian Fleming’s secret agent, James Bond.
   The Continental GT convertible No. 1 Edition by Mulliner will be limited to 100 units worldwide. Customers have a choice of either Dragon Red II or Beluga body colours, with a Claret or Beluga hood. The specification begins with the Bentley Black Line options with the carbon body kit. Up front, the grille features a painted 1 in the centre. Badging on the wings is 18 ct gold-plated, while the filler and oil caps are jewelled, while the 22-inch MDS wheels have either a Cricket Ball or Gloss Black finish. Inside, within the rotating display, a small wheel spinner cast from a piston from the original No. 1 appears, set in resin. The interior’s main hide is either in Cricket Ball or Beluga, complemented by Heritage hide on seats and door pads. Bentley promises additional personalization for customers.
   Bentley’s centenary is on July 10, 2019.


Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Aston Martin reveals Vanquish Zagato, with product...
Bentley launches Continental GT Speed Convertible,...
TAG Heuer launches second limited-edition Monaco t...
Lamborghini launches Urus â€˜super-SUVâ€™ ...
Bentley to show a more sporting Mulsanne at GenÃ¨ve...
Omega commemorates the 40th anniversary of Apollo ...
Filed under: design, history, living, London, Lucire

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian