Bentley releases limited-edition Continental GT convertible inspired by No. 1 Blower Bentley







Bentley, celebrating its centenary year, has revealed its third limited-edition model, a six-litre W12 Continental GT convertible paying homage to its No. 1 Bentley Blower racing car of 1929.

The original 4Â½-litre Blower, with a supercharger by Amherst Villiers, set a lap record of 137 mph at Brooklands in 1932 in the hands of Tim Birkin, and in literature, the same model was the transport of none other than 007 himself, Ian Fleming’s secret agent, James Bond.

The Continental GT convertible No. 1 Edition by Mulliner will be limited to 100 units worldwide. Customers have a choice of either Dragon Red II or Beluga body colours, with a Claret or Beluga hood. The specification begins with the Bentley Black Line options with the carbon body kit. Up front, the grille features a painted 1 in the centre. Badging on the wings is 18 ct gold-plated, while the filler and oil caps are jewelled, while the 22-inch MDS wheels have either a Cricket Ball or Gloss Black finish. Inside, within the rotating display, a small wheel spinner cast from a piston from the original No. 1 appears, set in resin. The interior’s main hide is either in Cricket Ball or Beluga, complemented by Heritage hide on seats and door pads. Bentley promises additional personalization for customers.

Bentley’s centenary is on July 10, 2019.



