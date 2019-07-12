Lucire


Jaeger-LeCoultre celebrates in London with Benedict Cumberbatch, Ellie Bamber, Juliet Stevenson, Clarke Peters


NEWS Jaeger-LeCoultre celebrates its unique history and the art of precision hosted by London’s Royal Academy of Arts, writes Meg Hamilton
Filed by Meg Hamilton/July 12, 2019/22.36






Tristan Fewings, John Phillips

On July 8, exclusive guests gathered at Londonâ€™s Royal Academy of Arts to celebrate Jaeger-LeCoultre as they participate in its summer exhibition. Jaeger-LeCoultreâ€™s collection on display included their latest masterpiece, the Master Grande Tradition Gyrotourbillon Westminster Perpetuel, a piece of majestic haute horlogerie that shows off the elegant craftsmanship of the brand. Star figures attended the event and the gala dinner such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Ellie Bamber, Juliet Stevenson and Clarke Peters. These famous names alsoÂ participated in a transcendent Letters Live performance in honour of Jaeger-LeCoultre and the academy.
   The Royal Academy of Arts in London, which hosted the event, has had a long history in celebrating the arts since its founding in 1768 by King George III. The Academy runs as an independent institution led by artists and architects whose core message is to bring visual arts to the world through hosting various exhibitions, educating the masses and debating the core fundamentals of the artistic world. This venue has held some of the world’s most treasured art pieces in its 250 years, including the only marble sculpture by Michelangelo in Great Britain.
   Here the venue works as the perfect setting to pay tribute to Jaeger-LeCoultreâ€™s brilliant history in watchmaking and celebrate the brand’s beautiful craftsmanship and the attention to detail they put into every masterpiece.
   The latest Master Grande Tradition Gyrotourbillon Westminster Perpetuel is a piece of exquisite machinery which infuses high-end detailing with modern wearability. The watch includes a miniaturized multi-axis gyrotourbillon with four sets of hammers and patented crystal gongs that play the Westminster Carillon, inspired by the famous clock tower that houses Big Ben in London. Another masterpiece on display was the Master Grande Tradition RÃ©pÃ©tition Minutes PerpÃ©tuelle, a wonderful piece which features helix-shaped gongs which hold a rich structure and strength by not lying flat and instead resemble the chimes of antique sonnerie pocket watches. This piece comes with a new case and 80 separate hand-finished parts which give it its luxurious finish.â€”Meg Hamilton

















Tristan Fewings, John Phillips

Filed under: celebrity, design, fashion, film, living, London, Lucire, TV

 

