Taron Egerton, Rosamund Pike, Finn Cole, David Coulthard, Dermot O’Leary attend IWC’s Silver Spitfire send-off


NEWS Matt Jones and Steve Boultbee Brooks will circumnavigate the globe in a restored Spitfire Mk IX, and some major celebrities were at Goodwood to send them off
Filed by Lucire staff/August 7, 2019/18.56





Remy Steiner/Getty Images

IWC Schaffhausen hosted a gala dinner ahead of the Silver Spitfireâ€”the Longest Flight expedition at Goodwood House on Sunday, followed by a farewell party on Monday, with celebrities including Taron Egertonâ€”riding high after his success portraying Elton John in the biopic Rocketmanâ€”along with IWC brand ambassador and actress Rosamund Pike, former F1 driver David Coulthard, also an IWC ambassador; actor Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders), and TV and radio presenter Dermot O’Leary (who first featured in this magazine 20 years ago).
   IWC Schaffhausen has been particularly active in its promotions under CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr, helping finance the restoration of a Spitfire Mk IX aeroplane, built at Castle Bromwich in 1943. After successful test flights in July, the ‘Silver Spitfire’ departed Monday from Goodwood, on a 43,000 km, 30-country circumnavigation of the globe, piloted by Matt Jones, co-founder of the Boultbee Flight Academy, on its first leg. Steve Boultbee Brooks will also have flying duties.
   ‘I am excited to witness the start of the expedition,’ said Grainger-Herr. ‘Never in the history of aviation has a Spitfire embarked on such a long and arduous journey. I wish Steve Boultbee Brooks, Matt Jones and the entire ground crew every success.’
   The farewell saw 400 guests, and featured live music and an air show. Other VIPs included pilots Maria FagerstrÃ¶m and Viktor Fors, and author James Holland.
   The Silver Spitfire was accompanied by three two-seater Spitfires and the RAF as it departed. Its first destination is Iceland, followed by Canada and the US. Approximately 100 flight segments will take place.
   Both pilots will wear IWC timepieces, namely the Pilotâ€™s Watch Timezoner Spitfire Edition ‘The Longest Flight’ ( ref. IW395501). They can set a time for a new time zone by turning the bezel to a new location.






































Remy Steiner/Getty Images

Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, film, living, London, Lucire, travel, TV

 

