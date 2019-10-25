Lucire


L’OrÃ©al Professionnel and Redken are official hair sponsors for New Zealand Fashion Week


NEWS Award-winning hairstylists Michael Beel and Mana Dave lead the L’OrÃ©al Professionnel and Redken teams at New Zealand Fashion Week
Filed by Lucire staff/August 21, 2019/10.25




Above, from top: Michael Beel. Mana Dave.

Who could forget how L’OrÃ©al Paris partnered with New Zealand Fashion Week at the very beginning, ensuring that the event would kick off with a major splash at the turn of the century?
   The French multinational returns this year as a hair sponsor, with its L’OrÃ©al Professionnel and Redken brands, led by Buoy’s Michael Beel representing the former brand, and Mana Dave the latter.
   Both men are well respected, award-winning artists.
   L’OrÃ©al New Zealand’s Professional Products’ Division general manager Alisha Smart said, ‘Not only are we looking forward to collaborating with some of New Zealandâ€™s leading brands again, but with the next generation of Kiwi fashion designers. Weâ€™re committed to helping these up-and-comers cement their place in the fashion world by working closely with them to bring their designs to life.’
   Beel noted, ‘This year brings limitless opportunity for our team at New Zealand Fashion Week. Not only are we excited to be working on the likes of Zambesi who will no doubt be going big to celebrate their 40 years but I always look forward to working with new designersâ€”going through the creative process and coming up with an overall look that will finesse their fashion story.’
   Dave added, ‘At the moment weâ€™re seeing a huge movement towards women celebrating their natural features including embracing and enhancing natural hair texture. This year, weâ€™ll be putting texture front and centre, finding the uniqueness of our modelsâ€™ hair creating a more elevated version of it, sending inspiration down the runway for those watching.’
   Zambesi and Maggie Marilyn, as well as the Fashion Lunch and new-generation shows, will be handled by L’OrÃ©al Professionnel, while Redken will work with Federation, Salasai, and the Tuesday Brand and supporting new-generation group shows.

Filed under: beauty, hair, Lucire, New Zealand

 

