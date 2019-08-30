Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Brandy honoured at BMI’s R&Bâ€“hip-hop awards


NEWS Multi-award-winning musician Brandy honoured by Broadcast Music, Inc., joining the ranks of Curtis Mayfield, Ludacris, Toni Braxton and Will.i.am
Filed by Lucire staff/August 30, 2019/19.47





Paras Griffin

On Thursday night, Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) held its R&Bâ€“hip-hop awards at the Sandy Springs Artsâ€™ Center in Atlanta, Ga., with Brandy receiving the BMI Presidentâ€™s Award.
   The event was hosted by BMI president and CEO Mike Oâ€™Neill and vice-president, creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.
   The event began with a tribute to rapper Nipsey Hussle, followed by a medley from Atlanta-based rapper Gunna, featuring, for the last number, â€˜Drip Too Hardâ€™, Lil Baby. NLE Choppa received the BMI Social Star Award from DC Young Fly.
   Jade Novah performed a rendition of Brandyâ€™s â€˜Talk About Our Loveâ€™, Samoht sang â€˜Brokenheartedâ€™, and Kierra Sheard performed â€˜Have You Everâ€™ and â€˜He Isâ€™. Eric Bellinger performed â€˜Babyâ€™ and â€˜Nothingâ€™, and Brandyâ€™s brother, Ray J., sang â€˜Best Friendâ€™ to his sister, before the award presentation.
   Brandy herself performed â€˜I Wanna Be Downâ€™ after being encouraged by the audience, and â€˜Almost Doesnâ€™t Countâ€™.
   Wheezy Beatz and Tay Keith tied for Producer of the Year, while Keith and Post Malone tied for Songwriter of the Year. Yung Exclusive and Marcianoâ€™s â€˜Godâ€™s Planâ€™ was named Song of the Year, and Sonyâ€“ATV was named Publisher of the Year.
   Other celebrities and VIPs attending included Vashawn Mitchell, Willie Norwood and Sonja B. Norwood, Safaree, Donald Lawrence, Leâ€™Andria Johnson and Alan Kestenbaum. Other BMI representatives at the awards were Wardell Malloy, assistant vice-president of creative, Los Angeles, and directorâ€”creative, Omar Grant.


















Paras Griffin; Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Pippa Middleton and Alex Loudon arrive at Wimbledo...
Taylor Swiftâ€™s Lover is Chinaâ€™s bigges...
Marilyn Monroeâ€™s Seven-Year Itch dress break...
Lady Gaga shocks with massive platform heels at CF...
On the red carpet at the Brit Awards; while Justin...
Taron Egerton, Rosamund Pike, Finn Cole, David Cou...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, living, Lucire, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian