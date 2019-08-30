Brandy honoured at BMI’s R&Bâ€“hip-hop awards







Paras Griffin

On Thursday night, Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) held its R&Bâ€“hip-hop awards at the Sandy Springs Artsâ€™ Center in Atlanta, Ga., with Brandy receiving the BMI Presidentâ€™s Award.

The event was hosted by BMI president and CEO Mike Oâ€™Neill and vice-president, creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.

The event began with a tribute to rapper Nipsey Hussle, followed by a medley from Atlanta-based rapper Gunna, featuring, for the last number, â€˜Drip Too Hardâ€™, Lil Baby. NLE Choppa received the BMI Social Star Award from DC Young Fly.

Jade Novah performed a rendition of Brandyâ€™s â€˜Talk About Our Loveâ€™, Samoht sang â€˜Brokenheartedâ€™, and Kierra Sheard performed â€˜Have You Everâ€™ and â€˜He Isâ€™. Eric Bellinger performed â€˜Babyâ€™ and â€˜Nothingâ€™, and Brandyâ€™s brother, Ray J., sang â€˜Best Friendâ€™ to his sister, before the award presentation.

Brandy herself performed â€˜I Wanna Be Downâ€™ after being encouraged by the audience, and â€˜Almost Doesnâ€™t Countâ€™.

Wheezy Beatz and Tay Keith tied for Producer of the Year, while Keith and Post Malone tied for Songwriter of the Year. Yung Exclusive and Marcianoâ€™s â€˜Godâ€™s Planâ€™ was named Song of the Year, and Sonyâ€“ATV was named Publisher of the Year.

Other celebrities and VIPs attending included Vashawn Mitchell, Willie Norwood and Sonja B. Norwood, Safaree, Donald Lawrence, Leâ€™Andria Johnson and Alan Kestenbaum. Other BMI representatives at the awards were Wardell Malloy, assistant vice-president of creative, Los Angeles, and directorâ€”creative, Omar Grant.



































Paras Griffin; Erika Goldring/Getty Images