Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Taylor Swift’s Lover is China’s biggest international album of 2019


NEWS The American singerâ€“songwriter hits a million in a week in the Middle Kingdom
Filed by Lucire staff/August 30, 2019/9.21




Universal Music notes that music superstar Taylor Swift has surpassed a million albums in China with her latest release, Lover.
   Lover has set a new record for an international artist in China, now the most consumed international full-length album of the year. Its Chinese sales have exceeded those of its US ones.
   The album dÃ©buted on August 23.
   Swift’s previous albums, 1989 and Reputation, also managed to beat a million, though over a longer time-frame.
   While the numbers are impressive, top local artists singing in Mandarin such as Lu Han and Li Yuchun (Chris Lee) can expect album sales of over three million in digital format.
   The album contains songs including the already released ‘You Need to Calm Down’ and ‘Me!’ (the latter notching up 100 million views on Vevo in 79 hours, the current record). The romantic title track ‘Lover’ has just been released.
   Swift is a ten-time Grammy winner, and has won Brit and Emmy awards. She is the most followed international female musician in China on QQ Music, with seven million followers.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Araya A. Hargate, Deepika Padukone, Praya Lundberg...
In brief: Paula Sweet releases new book; Kardashia...
Mini launches with Poppy Delevingne, Henry Holland...
Lady Gagaâ€™s fans have lookalike contest befo...
Kanye West tops Grammy nominations with seven, Ade...
BeyoncÃ© Knowles talks 4; Transformers 3 hits Shang...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, living, Lucire, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian