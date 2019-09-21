Taylor Swift’s Lover is China’s biggest international album of 2019







Universal Music notes that music superstar Taylor Swift has surpassed a million albums in China with her latest release, Lover.

Lover has set a new record for an international artist in China, now the most consumed international full-length album of the year. Its Chinese sales have exceeded those of its US ones.

The album dÃ©buted on August 23.

Swift’s previous albums, 1989 and Reputation, also managed to beat a million, though over a longer time-frame.

While the numbers are impressive, top local artists singing in Mandarin such as Lu Han and Li Yuchun (Chris Lee) can expect album sales of over three million in digital format.

The album contains songs including the already released ‘You Need to Calm Down’ and ‘Me!’ (the latter notching up 100 million views on Vevo in 79 hours, the current record). The romantic title track ‘Lover’ has just been released.

Swift is a ten-time Grammy winner, and has won Brit and Emmy awards. She is the most followed international female musician in China on QQ Music, with seven million followers.