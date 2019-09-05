Lucire


Joan Smalls, Stella Maxwell, Indya Moore, Barbie Ferreira, Rowan Blanchard attend H&M Studio launch


NEWS H&M Studio shows off its autumnâ€“winter 2019â€“20 collection in a Greenwich Village townhouse
Filed by Lucire staff/September 5, 2019/18.47





Joe Schildhorn/BFA

Before New York Fashion Week starts in earnest, H&M showed off its autumnâ€“winter 2019â€“20 Studio collection at the 632 on Hudson townhouse in Greenwich Village on Wednesday evening.
   Guests including Joan Smalls, Stella Maxwell, Indya Moore, Barbie Ferreira, and Rowan Blanchard attended the show, hosted by influencers Carlotta Kohl, Zsela, Babba C. Rivera, Spiral Theory Test Kitchen, Precious Lee and Deborah Hanekamp (a.k.a. Medicine Mama), as well as H&M’s own creative adviser Ann-Sofie Johansson.
   The new collection ‘celebrates a new form of power-dressing,’ says the company, and is inspired by a ‘magical woman in a modern city seeking out clothes that are long-lasting and timeless but also have a soft, spiritual element to them.’ Colour blocking, brushstrokes and stripes are the key prints in the collection, with long dresses, blouses, suits and trousers.
   Each one of the hosts, wearing designs from the Studio autumnâ€“winter 2019â€“20 collection, had their own space in the house, with guests interacting with them. Kohl had communal art in her space, Zsela performed music, Spiral Theory Test Kitchen demonstrated edible art, Lee and Johansson offered personalized styling sessions, Hanekamp gave healing advice from the rooftop garden, and Rivera gave business advice.
   â€˜We are excited to celebrate the Studio AW19 launch in New York together with this group of strong and inspiring muses. It was great to see how everyone styled themselves in the collection, which is all about empowerment and feeling great from dusk till dawn,’ said Johansson in a release.
   The collection launched in-store and online on September 5.


Madison McGaw/BFA













Joe Schildhorn/BFA

Hosts






Carlotta Kohl, Babba C. Rivera, Deborah Hanekamp, Precious Lee and Zsela among the hosts at 632 on Hudson.

Filed under: celebrity, fashion, living, Lucire, modelling, New York, Sweden, tendances, trend

 

