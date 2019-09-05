Nicky Hilton hosts brunch to celebrate her collaboration with French Sole







Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

One of our former cover girls, Nicky Hilton has been a supporter of French Sole flats since high school. On Wednesday, she held a brunch at her penthouse apartment in New York to celebrate her collaboration with the brand.

Hilton recalls her first encounter with French Sole: â€˜I remember seeing the French Sole flagship on the Upper East Side when I was walking home from school. Small, cozy, and stacked floor to ceiling with shoe boxes, it was a dream come true. With Sacred Heart’s strict uniform code, we were not allowed to wear any sneakers or heels. French Sole flats gave me the tiniest bit of fashion freedom. Flats quickly became my style staple and still are today.â€™

Her husband, James Rothschild, was present at the brunch along with a number of guests, including Alice & Oliviaâ€™s Stacey Bendet, Editorialistâ€™s Kate Hudson, LadurÃ©eâ€™s Pierre-Antoine Raberin and Elisabeth Holder Raberin, German model Charlott Cordes, Cultivistâ€™s Laura de Gunzburg, artist Elliott Puckette, designer Alejandro Alonso Rojas, journalist Noor Tagouri, Tina Leung, Rushka Bergman, Willow Lindley, Tina Craig, Chriselle Lim, Amy Sacco, Jane Keltner de Valle, and Nell Diamond of Hill House Home.

MoÃ«t & Chandon champagne, Petrossian caviar and LadurÃ©e macarons were among the guestsâ€™ treats.

As a young mother, Hilton was inspired by women who have multiple roles, producing a collection that is simple, chic and elegant.

There are 10 styles, all but one named for women who have inspired and motivated her, including the Kathy (named after her mother) and the Paris (her sister). The Eloise is the only fictional name, alluding to her own childhood name. The collection is manufactured in Spain, with prices beginning at US$150.

The collection is available online at frenchsoleshoes.com and at French Soleâ€™s NYC boutiques, with selected styles at major department stores and other retailers, including Kirna ZabÃªte, Five Story, Editorialist, and Harperâ€™s Bazaarâ€™s ShopBazaar.

































































































Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Campaign photos











