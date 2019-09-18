Lee’s Shape Illusions range uses perception and design to flatter the female figure

Lee has launched Shape Illusions, a women’s collection that helps wearers look their best, from US sizes 4 to 24 in bottoms, and XS to XXXL in tops. By using clever designâ€”including strategically placed seams, laser-shading, contouring, pocket placement, and drapingâ€”the Shape Illusions jeans and apparel help enhance and flatter the female figure.

Heather Collins, one of Lee jeans’ designers, said she wanted to create a line that could dress a woman from head to toe effortlessly.

Lee’s VP of global design, Betty Madden, added, ‘Feeling confident is important to all women. We purposely patterned Shape Illusions on a size 14 form. Every stitch in each top and bottom was evaluated to ensure it complemented the female shape. We then asked women to wear and test the line. The resounding result: they loved how they looked and feltâ€”regardless of their size. It’s the latest evolution in size inclusive fashion that celebrates all women.’

Lee had already created the Body Optix collection, based on similar principles, but Shape Illusions is far more accessible price-wise. Bottoms retail between US$25 and US$30, while tops range from US$15 and US$25.