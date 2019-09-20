Victoria’s Secret teams up with For Love & Lemons

Victoria’s Secret has announced it will retail lingerie by For Love & Lemons, a Los Angeles-based fashion label, from September 27, in the US, select stores in the UK, and online at victoriassecret.com.

For Love & Lemons founders Laura Hall and Gillian Rose Kern headed to New York for the announcement, which they hosted alongside muse and entrepreneur Devon Lee Carlson and model Solange van Doorn. Models Grace Elizabeth, Winnie Harlow, Hailey Clausen and Jasmine Saunders, who appear in the For Love & Lemons for Victoria’s Secret campaign (hashtagged #FLLforVS), were also present.

For Love & Lemons began as a lemonade stand in a Wyoming town in 1996. Victoria’s Secret says that confidence, femininity and individuality are part of the brand’s DNA.

The range comprises bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear and lifestyle pieces, featuring lace, floral embroidery, and jewel tones.









