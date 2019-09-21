Lucire


Longines celebrates Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships with wins by Dina and Arina Averina


NEWS Longines had extra reason to celebrate as its brand ambassadors nearly managed a clean sweep at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Filed by Lucire staff/September 21, 2019/23.13




Longines was not only the official timekeeper of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, but it has twin sisters Dina and Arina Averina as its ambassadors, who scooped seven medals at the event, including four golds.
   Longines also presented its Prize for Elegance to Laura Zeng of the US for her elegance and charisma, as selected by a jury comprising Morinari Watanabe, president of the International Gymnastics Federation; Benjamin Aeby, international sponsorship and events’ manager, and Yana Batyrshina, former rhythmic gymnast and ambassador of the event. Zeng received a trophy created by Swiss artist Jean-Pierre Gerber, a Longines timepiece, and a cheque.
   The company used the event to promote its Longines Master Collection Blue Edition, the official watch of the Championships. The ladies’ watch has a sunray blue dial with diamond indices, and a matching blue alligator strap.
   Longines’ association with the International Gymnastics Federation as a partner and timekeeper stretches back over three decades.

Filed under: celebrity, fashion, Lucire

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian