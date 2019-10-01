Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Double WOW: Rinaldy Yunardi wins World of Wearable Art Supreme Award for the second time


NEWS Yunardi’s winning entry, The Lady Warrior, celebrates female strength, using recycled paper and traditional weaving
Photographed by Stephen A’Court and Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Filed by Lucire staff/September 27, 2019/10.45



Stephen A’Court




Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Above: Rinaldy Yunardi’s The Lady Warrior nets the designer his second Supreme Award at WOW.

Indonesian designer Rinaldy Yunardi becomes the third personâ€”after last yearâ€™s sisters Natasha English and Tatyanna Meharryâ€”to win the Supreme Award at the World of Wearable Art awards (WOW) in Wellington tonight.
   In the 32-year history of WOW, only Yunardi, English and Meharry have managed to take top honours twice.
   The Jakarta-based designerâ€™s entry, The Lady Warrior, is a tribute to women, â€˜the toughest warrior of all,â€™ according to a statement released by WOW. â€˜The Lady Warrior plays the role of daughter, wife and mother. She is about inner strength rather than brute physical strength.â€™
   Yunardi adds, â€˜I used various mediums of materials to represent different elements of The Lady Warrior. Recycled paper made into rope and woven tightly together represents humanity and inner strength built from her experiencesâ€”she was born vulnerable but with life experiences she has strengthened and become strong.â€™
   The Lady Warrior also won the Avant-garde section and the International Design Award: Asia.
   WOW founder and resident judge Dame Suzie Moncrieff says The Lady Warrior is â€˜a garment that the judges described as an extraordinary metamorphosis of a fragile organic material into something so beautiful. Demonstrating perfect balance and form, as well as immaculate craftsmanship, The Lady Warrior conveys a stunning fragility which is perfectly balanced with a subtle strength. The judges particularly loved the use of traditional weaving to create a piece that is so contemporary.â€™


Stephen A’Court

Above: Second-placed Woven In-tent, by Australian designer Kirsten Fletcher.

   Second place went to Woven In-tent by Queensland designer Kirsten Fletcher, whose entry also won the Residency Experience award and the International Design Award for Australia and the Pacific. Fletcherâ€™s entry placed second in the Avant-garde section.
   Yunardi had previously won for his inventive Encapsulate in 2017.
   Woven In-tent was made using 500 abandoned tents, and highlights how tents are often abandoned after music festivals. Fletcher noticed this after attending Glastonbury eight years ago, and began collecting tents from festivals. The tent fabricâ€™s â€˜ability to crease meant I could cut the tent fabric into strips and create pleated strands to re-weave the fabric into something with new depth and texture. This once abandoned and discarded material suddenly became something with a beautiful lustre and a new life. Our fast fashion culture is setting a dangerous precedent to disregard and undervalue materials and resources. Sadly, this story isnâ€™t new, but it needs to be retold over and over again before we realise the implications of our decisions,â€™ says Fletcher.
   Joining Dame Suzie on the judging panel were fashion designer James Dobson of Jimmy D, and multimedia sculptor Gregor Kregar. Additional awards were judged by Sir Richard Taylor, creative director of Weta Workshop, B. Åkerlund, fashion activist and co-founder of the Residency Experience, and Melissa Thompson, Cirque du Soleil Creative Intelligence Team lead and conceptrice.
   This year, designers from 43 countries and regions entered, and 115 finalist designers were presented with six themes. Three are recurring (Aotearoa, Avant-garde, and Open) and three are new (Mythology, Transform and White).
   Some 60,000 are expected to attend the WOW show at the TSB Arena in Wellington from September 26 to October 13. Tickets and more information are available at worldofwearableart.com.
 
Winners
Supreme winner
   The Lady Warrior, by Rinaldy Yunardi, Jakarta (also winning the Avant-garde section and the International Design Award: Asia).
 
Runner-up
   Woven In-tent, by Kirsten Fletcher, Queensland (also winning the International Design Award: Australia and Pacific).


Stephen A’Court

Dame Suzie Moncrieff Award
   Waka Huia, by Kayla Christensen, Wellington (above).



Stephen A’Court

Aotearoa section
   Natural Progression, by Dylan Mulder, Wellington (also winning the Wearable Technology award) (above).

New Zealand Design Award
   Kaitiaki, by Lisa Vanin, Cambridge, New Zealand.
 
Open section
   Chrysanthemum & Amphitrite, by Jack Irving, London (also winning the International Design Award: UK and Europe).


Stephen A’Court

International Design Award: overall winner
   Gemini: the Twins, by Dawn Mostow and Ben Gould, Atlanta, Ga. (also winning the International Design Award: Americas) (above).
 
White section
   Huaxia Totem, by Sun Ye, Miao Yuxin, and Yuan Jue, Shanghai (also winning the Weta Workshop Emerging Designer award).
Cirque du Soleil Invited Artisan Award
   Sea Urchin Explosion, by Jack Irving, London (also winning the Transform section).
 
Mythology section
   Banshee of the Bike Lane, by Grace DuVal, Chicago, Ill.
 
First-time Entrant Award
   Wrath of Medusa, by Edyta Jermacz, Suchy Las, Poland.
 
Student Innovation Award
   Walk All Over Me, by Louise Dhyrfort, London.

Sustainability Award
   Engolfed, by Leanne Day, Auckland.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Gillian Saunders takes top honours at 2016 World o...
Rinaldy Yunardi wins top honours at World of Weara...
Natasha English and Tatyanna Meharry pick up their...
First and second for Shanghai designers at 2012 Br...
The 2014 Brancott Estate World of Wearable Art awa...
The 2013 Brancott Estate World of Wearable Art awa...
Filed under: culture, design, entertainment, environment, fashion, living, Lucire, New Zealand

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian