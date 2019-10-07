Stars get the royal treatment before television’s big day







Prior to the much-anticipated September 22 Emmy Awards’ broadcast to millions of global viewers, nominees, talent, and selected media gathered for a little pre-show getaway at the Inter-continental Park Hotel in Los Angeles, for the Secret Room Red Carpet Retreat gifting lounge.

The indoorâ€“outdoor venue allowed the VIP guests to revel in the California sun while browsing the latest products, culminating in a full-service cannabis bar sponsored by From the Earthâ€”a vertically integrated cannabis enterprise and named one of Southern Californiaâ€™s top dispensaries. Attendees sampled premium CBD oils and balms from Papa & Barkley, Kurvana, and Kushy Punch.

Along the path to CBD nirvana, guests browsed upscale bling from iconic accessory designer Mercedes Brunelli, who displayed her latest wearable art creations, as did glitter goddesses Neva Nude.

Flawless skin is a red-carpet must and everyone these days loves organic beauty, especially when itâ€™s as luxurious and effective as Inika Organic and Zatik Naturals.

Award-winning teen entrepreneurs Ooh La Lemon brightened up the room with their fun products and beaming smiles. For ladies who crave wardrobe versatility, Sleevey Wonders is the fashion find that will multiply your outfit choices with just one item.

Technology is always highly anticipated, and the year 1More showcased their premier headphones. Before or after a complimentary mani or hairstyle from Toni & Guy and makeup touch-up from Dial M, guests sipped wine from Anne Amie Vineyards and enjoyed gourmet coffee, tea, and snacks from Wolfgang Puck.

The best things in life come in furry packages. This year, Secret Room Events’ sponsored charity Best Friends Animal Society reminded us what unconditional love is all about. Committed to ending pet homelessness and kill shelters, Best Friends improves the lives of pets and the people they touch.

Everyone felt like a winner with tote full of gifted products from Dr Ava Shamban, Neutrogena, Polder, Zatik Naturals, Amore Pacific, Essential Faith, Spectrum Collections, Dermaglove, Justinâ€™s, Honolulu Cookie Company, Mylkman, Field Trip, Solo Eyewear, Eveden, Score Game Day Bags, Relevant Play, Molo, My Brest Friend, PI Kids, Kahootz Toys, Einstein Pets, John Paul Pet, Matrix Partners, Rachel Tribble, Lynne Hunt London, Author Becky Page, Earth Saver bags, Brown Books Publishing Group and Workman Publishing.â€”Jody Miller, Correspondent





