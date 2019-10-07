Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Stars get the royal treatment before television’s big day


NEWS Secret Room Events honours the 71st annual prime-time Emmy Awards with a retreat of trendsetting products and shooting stars, reports Jody Miller
Filed by Jody Miller/September 28, 2019/10.07




Prior to the much-anticipated September 22 Emmy Awards’ broadcast to millions of global viewers, nominees, talent, and selected media gathered for a little pre-show getaway at the Inter-continental Park Hotel in Los Angeles, for the Secret Room Red Carpet Retreat gifting lounge.
   The indoorâ€“outdoor venue allowed the VIP guests to revel in the California sun while browsing the latest products, culminating in a full-service cannabis bar sponsored by From the Earthâ€”a vertically integrated cannabis enterprise and named one of Southern Californiaâ€™s top dispensaries. Attendees sampled premium CBD oils and balms from Papa & Barkley, Kurvana, and Kushy Punch.
   Along the path to CBD nirvana, guests browsed upscale bling from iconic accessory designer Mercedes Brunelli, who displayed her latest wearable art creations, as did glitter goddesses Neva Nude.
   Flawless skin is a red-carpet must and everyone these days loves organic beauty, especially when itâ€™s as luxurious and effective as Inika Organic and Zatik Naturals.
   Award-winning teen entrepreneurs Ooh La Lemon brightened up the room with their fun products and beaming smiles. For ladies who crave wardrobe versatility, Sleevey Wonders is the fashion find that will multiply your outfit choices with just one item.
   Technology is always highly anticipated, and the year 1More showcased their premier headphones. Before or after a complimentary mani or hairstyle from Toni & Guy and makeup touch-up from Dial M, guests sipped wine from Anne Amie Vineyards and enjoyed gourmet coffee, tea, and snacks from Wolfgang Puck.
   The best things in life come in furry packages. This year, Secret Room Events’ sponsored charity Best Friends Animal Society reminded us what unconditional love is all about. Committed to ending pet homelessness and kill shelters, Best Friends improves the lives of pets and the people they touch.
   Everyone felt like a winner with tote full of gifted products from Dr Ava Shamban, Neutrogena, Polder, Zatik Naturals, Amore Pacific, Essential Faith, Spectrum Collections, Dermaglove, Justinâ€™s, Honolulu Cookie Company, Mylkman, Field Trip, Solo Eyewear, Eveden, Score Game Day Bags, Relevant Play, Molo, My Brest Friend, PI Kids, Kahootz Toys, Einstein Pets, John Paul Pet, Matrix Partners, Rachel Tribble, Lynne Hunt London, Author Becky Page, Earth Saver bags, Brown Books Publishing Group and Workman Publishing.â€”Jody Miller, Correspondent



Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Hero products and ideas emerge at Secret Room Even...
Aloha and mahalo, 2019: Secret Room Eventsâ€™ ...
Road-tested: the Secret Roomâ€™s Emmy gift sui...
In tune with good causes and ideas: Red Carpet Eve...
A good day well spent for a million better nights
Golden Globe suites: another great GBK â€œsign...
Filed under: beauty, fashion, hair, health, living, Los Angeles, Lucire

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian