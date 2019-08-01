Giambattista Valli × H&M look book released in full

Hennes & Mauritz has shown the full Giambattista Valli × H&M look book featuring the women’s and men’s collections.

The look book has been photographed in Roma, Valli’s home town, by Kyle Weeks, and styled by Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert. Oslo Grace, Leslye Houenou, Mara Kasanpawiro, Kohei Takabatake, Luka Isaac and Tom Rey model in the look book.

The collection launches worldwide in selected stores on November 7.

It was originally previewed during the Festival de Cannes in May, with a pre-drop selection shown by a group of high-profile celebrities. Kendall Jenner, Li Yuchun (李宇春), Chiara Ferragni, H. E. R., Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, and Ross Lynch showed off an initial series of gowns that became available in 12 selected stores in late May.

‘I am excited about this collaboration: H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience. The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone’s “happy moments”, to help create love stories all around the world,’ said Valli.

‘We are thrilled to collaborate with Giambattista Valli. He is the undisputed master of haute couture with a knack for the memorable silhouette. To be able to bring his signature styles to our customers is a dream come true. We can’t wait to see their reactions to this beautiful collection,’ said Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M’s creative adviser.