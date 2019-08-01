Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Bulgari takes guests on an Italian escape with new men’s fragrance


NEWS The launch of Bulgari Man Wood Neroli was appropriately Italian-themed, writes Lola Cristall
Filed by Lola Cristall/October 5, 2019/8.59


Bulgari has always been known for grandiose fashion statements with their range of glamorous accessories and leather goods. Throughout the brandâ€™s line of fragrances is a concept of extraordinary opulence. Bulgariâ€™s new Man Wood Neroli eau de parfum is a stunning scent, depicting an escape reminiscent of the fresh Italian breeze. With top notes of bergamot and neroli, middle notes of orange blossom and cedar, as well as basenotes of leather, white musk and amber, an enticing whiff of elegance awakens the senses. Creator Alberto Morillas has unveiled a captivating fragrance that is attractive and sophisticated.
   During an intimate gathering, where guests included Daniel Paltridge, North American president of Bulgari, lush greenery, olive trees and intertwining branches adorned the walls and ceilings. The main ingredients were presented to invitees on a table, introducing the principal elements used to make the bold aroma. From awakening the senses of sight and smell, Bulgari chose to arouse oneâ€™s sense of taste with an intense neroli chocolate fudge, fully transporting guests into a crisp getaway.
   As Bulgari stays true to bringing Italy to life, Gray Malin, a prominent and talented photographer, lured guests at the event displaying images of surrounding mountains, lavish beaches and nature-filled glamour. Malin has captured these intriguing panoramas of Italy in his stunning book, simply entitled Italy.â€”Lola Cristall, Paris Editor











Anton Lombardi

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Editorial diary: lavish food events in New York
Special features to kick off Lucireâ€™s 20th anniver...
Round-up for today: Rita Ora rumoured to collabora...
Roberto Cavalli, Georgia May Jagger celebrate laun...
News in brief: Chanelâ€™s Parisâ€“Salzburg colle...
Monica Bellucci is Dolce & Gabbanaâ€™s la...
Filed under: beauty, culture, living, Lucire, Milano, New York

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian