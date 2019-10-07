Rihanna launches her first book, a visual autobiography, available as impressive limited editions

From the regular trade edition to a sold-out one that comes with its own marble stand (with a total weight of 907 kg), Rihanna is making sure her autobiography, the product of five years’ work, cannot be missedFiled by Lucire staff/October 7, 2019/19.33







Rihanna’s self-titled visual autobiography, with never-before-seen photographs, is an impressive 504 pp. volume and includes an Ultra Luxury Supreme Edition (limited to 10) that comes with its own marble pedestal nicknamed ‘Stoner’, giving a total weight of 907 kg (2,000 lb).

That edition’s 10 copies, signed by Rihanna, complete with pedestal designed in collaboration with the Haas Brothers, have already been snapped up, but there are more humble editions available.

Weighing in at a mere 57 kg (126 lb) combined is the Luxury Supreme Edition, which includes a custom cast-resin table-top bookstand featuring a cushioned platform (nicknamed ‘Drippy and the Brain’), created in collaboration with the Haas Brothers. This edition begins shipping on November 20, and retails at US$9,000.

Still too pricey? For a mere US$250, the Fenty Ã— Phaidon edition, available October 10, comes with a custom steel tabletop bookstand (nicknamed ‘This Sh*t Is Heavy’), also designed in collaboration with the Haas Brothers.

The regular large-format trade edition, available from October 24, can be had for US$230, featuring 1,000 photographs, 11 special inserts, a removable poster, and seven gatefolds. The book measures 420 mm by 320 mm. It comes with a black carrying case.

â€˜I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images. I’m very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We’ve been working on the book for over five years and I’m really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody,’ said Rihanna.

Keith Fox, CEO of publisher Phaidon, said, ‘We are excited and proud to publish this incredible book by this extremely talented and influential woman. Rihanna is such an important and groundbreaking artist, style icon, and entrepreneur and we are looking forward to sharing her fascinating life with a larger audience.’

Barnbrook, founded by Jonathan Barnbrook in 1990, designed the interior and typography for Rihanna. Artists the Haas Brothers, founded by twins Nikolai and Simon, explore Ã¦sthetic themes relating to nature, science fiction, sexuality, and psychedelia.