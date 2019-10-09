Lucire


Montblanc launches latest M Red collection to help fight HIV and Aids; Georgia May Jagger, Charlotte Casiraghi attend


NEWS Charlotte Casiraghi, Adrien Brody and Georgia May Jagger were among the celebrities painting Paris red as Montblanc revealed its latest additions to its Product Red-supporting line
Filed by Lucire staff/October 9, 2019/21.29


Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images


Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Montblanc is the latest to show off a new Product Red collection, helping the HIVâ€“Aids charity programme. As if it wasn’t enough to write Red in its official style with parentheses and all caps, Montblanc insists that its latest collection be styled (MONTBLANC M)RED.
   The Paris launch event for the Montblanc M Red collection of writing instruments and a new trolley on Tuesday night took place at its Champs-Ã‰lysÃ©es boutique, with the faÃ§ade turned red and featuring an art installation by Belgian artists Denis Meyers and Arnaud Kool.
   Guests included its ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi, Adrien Brody, Billy Porter, Pierre Niney, Georgia May Jagger, Lottie Moss, Amber Lebon, Josh Dylan, Anna Brewster, Toby Regbo, Isaac Carew, Kevin Mayer, novelist Amanda Sthers, Hana Cross, Hamidah Brinkley, Betty Bachz, Vincent Montalescot, Zaim Kamal, Stephanie Radl, Tyler Cameron, Alan Roura, Fernando Ojeda, Adonis Bosso, Sam Rollinson, Richard Biedul, Erin O’Connor, Vanessa White, Neelam Gill, Jason Day, Nicolas Bamert, Isaac HernÃ¡ndez, Horacio Pancheri, Elbio Bonsaglio and Marta Sanchez Castaneda. Montblanc CEO Nicolas Baretzki hosted the event.
   The M Red line, designed by Marc Newson, now comprises writing instruments, luggage and accessories.
   For each item purchased, Montblanc will donate â‚¬5 to Project Red, enough for c. 25 days of HIV medication.
   A follow-up event with dinner and cocktails took place at Monsieur Bleu, turned red for the night, with signage reading Monsieur (Red) to go with the theme. Martin2Smoove performed a DJ set to end the night.


Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images


Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Filed under: celebrity, corporate social responsibility, culture, film, health, living, Lucire, modelling, Paris, society, travel

 

