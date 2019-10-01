Longines taps into the 1930s for its Heritage Classic range







Every decade, it doesnâ€™t surprise us to see a revival of designs from 20 years ago, tapping into the publicâ€™s nostalgia. But going back to the 1930s is a harder taskâ€”this isnâ€™t dependent on nostalgia, but an appreciation of the design movements of the time. And thatâ€™s what Longines has done with its Heritage Classic line-up for men and women, which blends the art-dÃ©co and Bauhaus eras.

Taking its own 1930s designs as inspiration, Longinesâ€™ Heritage Classic watches have a streamlined, unadorned appearance, with the face divided into both minutes on the outermost part, and quarters with a fine crosshair in the centre. Longines says it â€˜reflects the Ã¦sthetic of the sector dialâ€™, even if it doesnâ€™t strictly have a sector dial.

The face itself is a silvered opaline disc, and the small-secondsâ€™ counter features a striated silvered opaline counter. Inside, Longines has fitted a new, exclusive calibre (L893Â·5), featuring a silicon balance spring. It is a self-winding movement.

The watch diameter is 38Â·5 mm, again reflecting the 1930s.

The leather straps are in blue or semi-matte black with beige overstitching. There are also denim-effect leather NATO straps in blue or anthracite.

Longinesâ€™ ambassadors for the Heritage Classic are not your usual celebrity names. Chris Beacon is a journalist and watch collector, who writes about whisky and vintage watches; Esra GÃ¼rmen is a writer and watch collector, who was introduced to the hobby through her uncle; and Matt Hanson is a watch collector specializing in Longines, and is particularly knowledgeable about the topic.





