MoÃ«t & Chandon and photographer Jonathan Mannion to celebrate cultural figures across US

MoÃ«t & Chandon has launched its Nectar of the Culture programme, partnering with photographer Jonathan Mannion. The new programme, says the champagne house, celebrates ‘people, places and moments that push culture forward’ and promotes the brand to new audiences.

Mannion is known for documenting hip-hop, and will work with MoÃ«t & Chandon to promote other key figures in fashion, music, innovation, community outreach, and entrepreneurship, in US cities including New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The first subject for Mannion’s photographs under the programme is LaQuan Smith, a Queens-born fashion designer. MoÃ«t & Chandon will host events in each subject’s honour.

To commemorate the programme, MoÃ«t & Chandon has launched a limited-edition custom-designed bottle of its Nectar ImpÃ©rial RosÃ©, a demi-sec and the top-selling rosÃ© champagne in the US. It is available through select retailers in the US, and online at clos19.com, with a suggested retail price of US$59Â·99.

â€˜I’ve had the privilege of capturing pioneers during the golden era of hip-hop who are now known as industry legends. I’ve seen first-hand how MoÃ«t & Chandon has been an iconic symbol in the culture. We honour this lineage from then to now with a new class of creative thinkers, in what I like to think of as the Rose Gold Era. With MoÃ«t, I raise my glass to the next generation of visionaries who define it,’ said Mannion in a release.