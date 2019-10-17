Kendall Jenner, H. E. R., Chiara Ferragni, Li Yuchun lead Giambattista Valli × H&M campaign









Mert and Marcus/H&M

While the look book for the Giambattista Valli × H&M collection features a line-up of professional models, the campaign has bigger names—already previewed in part by the celebrities who wore the pre-drop collection at AmFAR at Cannes earlier this year: Kendall Jenner, H. E. R., Chiara Ferragni, Clara 3000, Luka Isaac, Li Yuchun (李宇春, or Chris Lee) and Cameron Monaghan.

The campaign was shot in Roma, Valli’s home town, by Mert and Marcus. Melanie Ward styled both the photos and campaign film.

In May, when the collection was previewed, Valli said, ‘I am excited about this collaboration: H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience. The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone’s “happy moments”, to help create love stories all around the world.’

The collection is meant to be a summary of his style without a narrative, said the designer, although there is ‘a sense of fluidity’ between womenswear and menswear. The range spans jackets, dresses, coats, cargo pants, sweatshirts, and accessories. It is his first foray into menswear.

The collection launches worldwide in selected stores on November 7.









Mert and Marcus/H&M