Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Kendall Jenner, H. E. R., Chiara Ferragni, Li Yuchun lead Giambattista Valli × H&M campaign


NEWS Kendall Jenner, H. E. R., Chiara Ferragni, Clara 3000, Luka Isaac, Li Yuchun (李宇春) and Cameron Monaghan star in the new Giambattista Valli × H&M campaign
Filed by Lucire staff/October 17, 2019/21.29






Mert and Marcus/H&M

While the look book for the Giambattista Valli × H&M collection features a line-up of professional models, the campaign has bigger names—already previewed in part by the celebrities who wore the pre-drop collection at AmFAR at Cannes earlier this year: Kendall Jenner, H. E. R., Chiara Ferragni, Clara 3000, Luka Isaac, Li Yuchun (李宇春, or Chris Lee) and Cameron Monaghan.
   The campaign was shot in Roma, Valli’s home town, by Mert and Marcus. Melanie Ward styled both the photos and campaign film.
   In May, when the collection was previewed, Valli said, ‘I am excited about this collaboration: H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience. The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone’s “happy moments”, to help create love stories all around the world.’
   The collection is meant to be a summary of his style without a narrative, said the designer, although there is ‘a sense of fluidity’ between womenswear and menswear. The range spans jackets, dresses, coats, cargo pants, sweatshirts, and accessories. It is his first foray into menswear.
   The collection launches worldwide in selected stores on November 7.





Mert and Marcus/H&M

Also in Lucire’s news section
H&M announces Giambattista Valli collaboratio...
News in brief: Chanel’s Paris–Salzburg colle...
Met Gala 2018 gets more extravagant, with Katy Per...
H&M Studio shows spring–summer 2018 at Paris ...
H&M creates unique looks at Met Gala for Nick...
Lupita Nyong’o, Iman, Charli XCX, Elizabeth ...
Filed under: branding, celebrity, China, entertainment, fashion, film, Lucire, modelling, Paris, photography, Sweden, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian