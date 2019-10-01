Delightfully delicious in NYC









Lady M is a must-go-to for delicious sweets and noteworthy desserts. Lady M distributes appetizing delights from the US to Asia (including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei and Beijing). Stepping into one of their many boutiquesâ€”this one in Bryant Park in New York City, managed by Tiffany and supervised by Justinâ€”the elegant and intimate setting sparkles. From their signature checkers cake, bold gÃ¢teau au chocolat to their appetizing, sumptuous Mont Blanc with a burst of fresh marrons glacÃ©s taste, itâ€™s hard to choose. Their utmost palatable selection is their mille crÃªpes: as delicious as a crÃªpe is on its own, a cake made out of layers of crÃªpes transforms the traditional mille-feuille into a more exquisitely delectable treat.

The simple teatime-like ambiance is an escape away from the city. The internationally acclaimed boutique has partnered with a brand that stands out for its own supreme elegance, Baccarat, to launch a beautiful collection of creative cakes and classy crystals to form the first luxury 28 ft cake truck with 3D artist Kurt Wenner. While guests can look forward to filling their appetites with sweet treats, they can also indulge with their eyes as they enjoy the Tuile crystal chandeliers while they enjoy Lady M confections served on beams of opulent Baccarat platesâ€”with drinks poured in regal tumblers for the extra touch of ornate luxury. Custom-made Ipads also give guests an e-commerce experience, where they can also purchase their most desired Baccarat product. The cake truck will start to make its voyage in northern California and avid connoisseurs and epicureans can track its whereabouts via the hashtag #ladymxbaccarat.

Citi Taste of Tennis marked its 20th anniversary as the worlds of tennis and cuisine collide. Tennis professionals and personalities in attendance included Venus Williams, John Isner, Denis Shapovalov, and Nick Kyrgios. Prominent chefs presented their delectable treats, including Rory MacDonald (PÃ¢tisserie Chanson), Cedric Tovar (Lotte NY Palace), Edward Lee (Milkwood), and Julian Medina (Toloache). While the event kicks off the US Open, a portion of the proceeds go to New York Junior Tennis and Learning, a non-profit youth tennis programme. The grand ambiance at Cipriani lured a crowd of people to taste desserts and savoury bites while indulging in cocktails and flavoursome non-alcoholic drinks.â€”Lola Cristall, Paris Editor















Bryan Bedder; Noam Galai; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for AYS Sports Marketing