Giambattista Valli × H&M’s Roman spectacular: a homecoming at the Palazzo Doria Pamphilj


NEWS Giambattista Valli × H&M show off the full collection in the designer’s home town, with street-cast models appearing alongside Kendall Jenner, days before the clothing hits selected stores
Filed by Lucire staff/October 25, 2019/9.32






Valerio Mezzanotti; Nowfashion

On Thursday, Giambattista Valli × H&M held a catwalk show at the Palazzo Doria Pamphilj, Roma, Valli’s home town, and a fitting setting for the opulent collection.
   Valli, who left for Paris at a young age, saw the setting as coming full circle, and says that his home town had shaped his views and personality. The concept behind the show was that of a Roman girl who had travelled the world, returning to her home town to spend time with friends.
   ‘I created my fashion house in Paris, but I proudly claim my Roman origins: my heart will always belong to the Città Eterna, and this is why I chose Rome for the show and in particular Palazzo Doria Pamphilj,’ he said. To this end, those who modelled in the show included high-profile and professional talent such as Kendall Jenner and Vittoria Ceretti, as well as everyday Romans cast on the street.
   It was very appropriate for a collection that blended the boundaries between genders and eras, to bring together people of different backgrounds. Guests included Sofia Carson, Alexa Demie, Alice Pagani, Halima Aden, H. E. R., Li Yuchun (李宇春, or Chris Lee), Troye Sivan, Chiara Ferragni, Cameron Monaghan, Gabriella Wilson, Parker Kit Hill, Luis Borges, Bryanboy and Susanna Lau (Susie Bubble), many of whom appear in the collection’s campaign.
   H&M’s creative adviser, Ann-Sofie Johansson, said, ‘Hosting the Giambattista Valli × H&M launch event in what was a genuine Roman night full of fun and glamour with a dolce vita spin was absolutely delightful. The spirit of this unique collection came to life in rooms full of historic splendour, as the new wave of Valli girls and Valli boys walked the runway, ready to take over the night and the streets.’
   After the show, guests headed to the Grand Hotel Plaza for a party hosted by DJ collective Circoloco. Peggy Gou, Seth Troxler and Clara 3000 performed.
   The collection launches worldwide in selected stores on November 7.

Catwalk show


Valerio Mezzanotti; Nowfashion

Red carpet and behind the scenes


Valerio Mezzanotti; Nowfashion

Filed under: celebrity, China, culture, fashion, film, Lucire, modelling, Paris, tendances, trend, TV

 

