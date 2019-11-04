RÃ©nÃ©e Zellweger, Antonio Banderas, Al Pacino, Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton among honorees at Hollywood Film Awards



Sunday night’s 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards might not traditionally be part of the usual awards’ circuit Lucire covers, but, as Dick Clark Productions, which is behind the show, points out, over 140 of the honorees have gone on to win Oscar nominations and wins, and over 340 stars and filmmakers have been highlighted.

Hosted by comedian Rob Riggle, the awards honoured some of Hollywood’s major names, among them Al Pacino, Charlize Theron, RÃ©nÃ©e Zellweger and Antonio Banderas.

Pacino was presented his Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for The Irishman, presented to him by Francis Ford Coppola, while Laura Dern won the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for Marriage Story, presented by Willem Dafoe.

The Irishmanâ€™s Emma Tillinger Koskoff won the Hollywood Producer Award, presented by her mentor, Martin Scorsese, delivering a tear-filled thanks to him. The Hollywood Filmmaker Award went to Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite, presented by Sienna Miller; Bong spoke in Korean, delivering the message that ‘we use only one language of cinema.’

Theron won the Hollywood Career Achievement Award, presented by Nicole Kidman, who said, ‘We donâ€™t get to choose our heroes, but through this journey, I got to work with one of mine.’ Banderas’s award was the Hollywood Actor Award, presented by Dakota Johnson, for his role in Pain and Glory. A tearful Johnson remarked that Banderas, her former stepfather whom, according to Banderas, she still calls ‘Papi,’ was one of the most influential people in her life. Banderas dedicated his award to Johnson and to his daughter Stella, who accompanied him to the awards.

â€˜We had 20 years of family life that was beautiful, but the best is still to come,’ said Banderas. Addressing Stella, he said, ‘No matter how many movies, or stage productions, you have been my best production.’

Cynthia Erivo won the Hollywood Breakout Actress Award, presented by Viola Davis, who called her ‘fearlessness personified’ in her role in Harriet, where Erivo plays Harriet Tubman. Taron Egerton won the Hollywood Breakout Actor Award for his role as Elton John in Rocketman, accepting his award from Ray Romano.

James Mangold won the Hollywood Director Award for his true-life story, Ford v. Ferrari, presented by stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon. Presented by Robert Downey, Jr, Shia LaBeouf took home the Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award for Honey Boy, which he also stars in. The Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award was won by Olivia Wilde for Booksmart, presented by Jennifer Garner.

Mark Ruffalo presented the Hollywood Blockbuster Award to Kevin Feige and Victoria Alonso. Pharrell Williams won the Hollywood Song Award for ‘Letter to My Godfather’ (from the documentary film The Black Godfather, detailing producer Clarence Avant’s life), presented by Alicia Keys. Williams paid tribute to Avant.

Zellweger won the Hollywood Actress Award for the bio-pic Judy, where she plays the title role of Judy Garland, presented by her co-stars Finn Wittrock and Jessie Buckley.

Jon Hamm presented the Hollywood Screenwriter Award to Anthony McCarten for The Two Popes.

Other award winners included Toy Story 4 (Hollywood Animation Award); Mihai Malaimare, Jr for Jojo Rabbit (Hollywood Cinematography Award); Randy Newman for Marriage Story (Hollywood Film Composer Award); Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for Ford v. Ferrari (Hollywood Editor Award); Pablo Helman for The Irishman (Hollywood Visual Effects Award); Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow for Ford v. Ferrari (Hollywood Sound Award); Anna Mary Scott Robbins for Downton Abbey (Hollywood Costume Design Award); Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi and Barrie Gower for Rocketman (Hollywood Make-Up and Hairstyling Award); and Ra Vincent for Jojo Rabbit (Hollywood Production Design Award).











































