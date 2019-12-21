Syversen AS invests into Danish sustainable legwear brand Dear Denier

Consolidation continues in Scandinavia, as Syversen AS, which invested into Panos Emporio earlier this year, has now bought into the Danish sustainable legwear brand, Dear Denier.

â€˜Syversen Group is built on socks and tights, and Dear Denier has a modern approach to the category,’ says Hans Erik Syversen, partner of Syversen AS. He notes that the products, made in Italy, are well suited to the segment, and that they get on with the founders, Katrine Drost Lewinsky and her husband Frederik Lewinsky.

â€˜We are confirming the position of the brands we already represent, while at the same time expanding our portfolio of brands where we are also investing as owners. The acquisition of Panos Emporio, and the investment in Dear Denier, are part of a long-term strategy, where we want to be part of the ownership,’ said Syversen. ‘We’re already big on tights with Oroblu and Calvin Klein, and Dear Denier fits well next to these brands. Dear Denier also matches our strategy of offering more sustainable products [going] forward.’

â€˜The Syversen family understands what I want to accomplish with Dear Denier,’ says Drost Lewinsky. ‘They have a lot of knowledge about the product, a modern logistics-center, and a large network both in the Nordic region and internationally.’

Syversen AS plans to develop Dear Denier internationally and increase its distribution, one of its key strengths.

Dear Denier joins Panos Emporio, Note and Eton Socks in the Syversen AS portfolio, and represents Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, DKNY, Oroblu, Marlies Dekkers, Muchachomalo and SAXX in its region.