Julianne Moore, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Riccardo Tisci head to WSJ Magazineâ€™s Innovator Awards

names its ‘Innovators’ for the year, including Julianne Moore, Eddie Murphy, Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci and Tyler, the CreatorFiled by Lucire staff/November 8, 2019/14.59







Lars Niki

It’s not your usual awards’ season ceremony, but it certainly pulled plenty of stars: News Corporation’s WSJ Magazine held its ninth annual Innovator Awards at MoMA on November 6, sponsored by Harry Winston and RÃ©my Martin, honouring Julianne Moore (acting and activism), Cindy Sherman (art), Studio KO (Karl Fournier and Olivier Marty, for design), Eddie Murphy, readying himself for a stand-up comeback (entertainment), Riccardo Tisci (fashion), Melina Matsoukas, director of the upcoming Queen & Slim (film), Tyler, the Creator (music), and human rights’ lawyer Bryan Stevenson (social justice). VIPs attending the event included Kris Jenner, Imaan Hammam, Gigi Hadid, and Mj Rodriguez, while presenters were Bette Midler, Molly Ringwald, Madison Cox (president, Fondation Pierre BergÃ©â€“Yves Saint Laurent), Jerry Seinfeld, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Hype Williams, A$AP Rocky, and Trevor Noah.

Each winner received an award designed by former ‘Innovators’ winner Joris Laarman.

The special ‘Innovators’ issue is available in the US from Saturday, with split runs featuring each of the honorees as the cover model.













Lars Niki















