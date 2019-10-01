Living Nature scores another award for its Charcoal Clay Mask

Living Nature scooped a silver award in the 2019 Pure Beauty Awards, held last week in London.

Its certified natural Charcoal Clay Mask was runner-up for Best New Natural Face Product.

The product has already received acclaim, winning, inter alia, Best Charcoal Mask in the New Zealand Verve Beauty Awards, and bronze in the Free from Skincare Awards in the UK.

The Living Nature Charcoal Clay Mask combats air pollution’s effects on skin. Pollutants accumulate on the skin’s surface, and attract harmful chemicals and toxins. Using natural ingredients, including active charcoal powder, the “super berry” shisandra chinensis, halloysite clay, avocado and coconut oils, organic manuka honey, shea butter and vitamin E, the Charcoal Clay Mask detoxes, clears, and nourishes skin.

Pure Beauty received a record number of entries this year, and added eight categories to the awards.

Other brands recently highlighted by Lucire also did well: Manuka Doctor’s Daily Defence SPF 20 was judged Best New Skin Care Product. Manuka Doctor’s Manuka Plus Collagen Queen won a silver in the Best New Beauty Supplement category. Dermalogica Rapid Reveal Peel won silver in the Best New Premium Anti-Ageing Product section; the Handmade Soap Co.’s grapefruit and may chang shower gel scored bronze in the Best New Bath and Shower Product section; Burt’s Bees’ lavender and honey hand cream with shea butter was the Best New Hand and Nail Product. Of the make-up winners, Charlotte Tilbury’s Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk was commended among the Best New Eye Product entries, and its Magic Away liquid concealer won the Best New Make-up Base Product category. Cosmetics Business has run a full list of the winners on its site.