Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Living Nature scores another award for its Charcoal Clay Mask


NEWS One year since its launch, Living Nature’s Charcoal Clay Mask is proving an international award-winner for the Kerikeri, New Zealand-based brand
Filed by Lucire staff/November 9, 2019/10.52


Living Nature scooped a silver award in the 2019 Pure Beauty Awards, held last week in London.
   Its certified natural Charcoal Clay Mask was runner-up for Best New Natural Face Product.
   The product has already received acclaim, winning, inter alia, Best Charcoal Mask in the New Zealand Verve Beauty Awards, and bronze in the Free from Skincare Awards in the UK.
   The Living Nature Charcoal Clay Mask combats air pollution’s effects on skin. Pollutants accumulate on the skin’s surface, and attract harmful chemicals and toxins. Using natural ingredients, including active charcoal powder, the “super berry” shisandra chinensis, halloysite clay, avocado and coconut oils, organic manuka honey, shea butter and vitamin E, the Charcoal Clay Mask detoxes, clears, and nourishes skin.
   Pure Beauty received a record number of entries this year, and added eight categories to the awards.
   Other brands recently highlighted by Lucire also did well: Manuka Doctor’s Daily Defence SPF 20 was judged Best New Skin Care Product. Manuka Doctor’s Manuka Plus Collagen Queen won a silver in the Best New Beauty Supplement category. Dermalogica Rapid Reveal Peel won silver in the Best New Premium Anti-Ageing Product section; the Handmade Soap Co.’s grapefruit and may chang shower gel scored bronze in the Best New Bath and Shower Product section; Burt’s Bees’ lavender and honey hand cream with shea butter was the Best New Hand and Nail Product. Of the make-up winners, Charlotte Tilbury’s Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk was commended among the Best New Eye Product entries, and its Magic Away liquid concealer won the Best New Make-up Base Product category. Cosmetics Business has run a full list of the winners on its site.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Sustainability in brief: Living Natureâ€™s lip...
Global beauty news: Alive Skin & Hair launche...
The Body Shop celebrates 12 years of its Tea Tree ...
Linden Leaves celebrates Econic Award and spring r...
The Body Shopâ€™s festive favourites have land...
The Body Shopâ€™s Drops of Youth and Drops of ...
Filed under: beauty, environment, London, Lucire, New Zealand

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian