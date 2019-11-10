Travel editor Stanley Moss to speak, plus Q&A session and book signing in Gurgaon

travel editor Stanley Moss is the guest of honour at the second Converse@Nagarro session this weekFiled by Lucire staff/November 10, 2019/14.13



Travel editor Stanley Moss will be the guest of honour at the second edition of Converse@Nagarro, an interactive talk series, in Gurgaon on November 13.

Nagarro, the software development and technology consultancy, was the basis of Stanleyâ€™s fictional company Talsera in his novel The Hacker. It hosts the event on Wednesday at 11 a.m., at its Training Room 1, Plot 13.

Those attending the event will hear Stanley speak, followed by a Q&A, and a book signing.

In addition to his travel editing at Lucire, Stanley founded the Club of Venice, where he hosts private conversations on branding, and consults for Gottschalk + Ash in ZÃ¼rich. He has written numerous books, including Nuclear Brands, What Is a Brand?, Hitman in Delhi, The Hacker and Hack Is Back.

The Converse@Nagarro series sees â€˜leaders and expert speakers from political backgrounds, public agencies, private sector, civil society and citizen groups at large to share insight and experience. Experts will share their experience, thinking and work so as to inform, inspire and engage with the audience,â€™ says the company.