Genius in a bottle

While a hope and a prayer never hurts, the best anti-ageing secrets are much easier to come by than magic lamps and polysyllabic passwords. Autumn is a time of harvest for much of the world, and we had the opportunity to discover whatâ€™s cropping up in the worlds of skin care and CBD wellness.















Global skin care brand Algenist, whose Liquid Collagen Serum is an international best seller, joined forces with nail care brand Orly for an evening of manicures, custom colouring, and getting a sneaky-peek at Algenistâ€™s upcoming 2020 product launch. Held at Orly Color Lab in West Hollywood, the guest list of bloggers and influencers created their own Orly lacquer with nail-colour mixologists. After getting their mani, guests received an exclusive gift bag from featuring Algenist favourites and the soon-to-be-released Genius Collagen Calming Relief.

Just a few blocks north at the Ã©lite and oh-so-private Soho House, lauded Canadian naturopath Dr Andrew Kerklaan introduced his line of premium CBD wellness. Renowned for his natural and non-invasive therapies and cutting-edge research, Dr Kerklaan Therapeutics goes far beyond your now run-of-the-mill CBD and hemp products. Dr Kerklaan spoke about the now wildly expanding CBD wellness industry and enlightened attendees that while there are great benefits to CBDâ€™s newfound accessibility, he also warned about the numerous subpar manufacturers and misleading labels. Dr Kerklaan Therapeutics are formulated with only the highest-grade cannabinoids and plant extract with an unprecedented amount of pure hemp-derived CBD extract.







Speaking of misleading labels, chef Pam Bailey and photographer Darren Tieste got sick and tired of beauty brands that claimed to be organic, but upon closer inspection of the ingredients, were far from it. Both passionate about health and clean living, they handcrafted their own oils at home before launching Mizz Bloom Organics. Vegan, cruelty-free, and non-GMO, with toxin-free ingredients, Mizz Bloom is one of the few brands that is USDA-certified organic.

In honour of the brand, Mizz Bloom Organics hosted a poolside launch party at the boutique Avalon Hotel in Beverly Hills. The cast and crew of upcoming reality show Men of West Hollywood were spotted sipping cocktails and sampling product as they filmed a future episode. Brand founders Darren and Pam were on site along with VIP media. Everyone left with a big smile and gift bag of Mizz Bloom to take home.â€”Jody Miller, Correspondent