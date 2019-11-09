Kathy Ireland to release first novel, Fashion Jungle, based on real-life experiences







As if building up a multi-million-dollar fashion and home licensing enterprise and her philanthropy weren’t enough of a follow-up to a highly successful modelling career, Kathy Ireland can now add novelist to her list of credits, with her first title written with the number-one New York Times best selling author Rachel van Dyken, Fashion Jungle, out January 28, 2020 from Trident Media Group, retailing at US$28Â·99 and available for pre-order now on Amazon and Itunes.

The new book is being described as Valley of the Dolls meets Sex and the City, and will be an ‘honest and exciting foray into the world of fashion.’

Ireland draws on her own experiences, including her faith, as she and van Dyken tell the story of four women within the modelling industry, against the very relevant backdrop of the #MeToo movement and human trafficking.

â€˜Fashion Jungle is a novel based on twists and turns that are true. It’s the one story I never expected to tell. The fashion industry is a beautiful and simultaneously an ugly and dangerous place. I entered the jungle at the age of 16 and made wonderful friends and more than a few enemies. Fashion illusion can be responsible for great tragedy. Girls who starve themselves, recreational drug and alcohol use that becomes addictive, sex trafficking, statutory rape and most people are shocked to learn how many models lose their lives or simply disappear,’ says Ireland.

Ireland herself had appeared on the covers of Vogue and Cosmopolitan, among others, and graced three Sports Illustrated covers, one of which is its best selling issue of all time.

â€˜Rachel van Dyken is a brilliant writer. She took the journey through memories, romance and pain, kindness and cruelty and wove a cautionary tale for anyone who has ever looked at a beautiful fashion image,’ adds Ireland. ‘Begging the question, what happens before and after the click of the camera and the end of the runway? Children cannot give permission to have sex with adults. It’s heartbreaking to know that in the world of fashion this is very common. Our hope is that this book will make people aware and therefore, avoid unnecessary risks.’

Van Dyken says, ‘Working with Kathy was such a fun process. I truly feel like we were able to create a suspenseful, not to mention romantic story that will really resonate with readers of all ages. We were able to take facets of her life and weave them into a fictional tale that both of us are so extremely proud of. I can’t wait for Fashion Jungle to release into the wild, I hope it impacts readers around the world, the way it impacted us while writing it.’

Novel synopsis

Four women, four very different paths. One incredibly cutthroat world. Welcome to the Jungle.

As America’s sweetheart, Brittany is perceived as the “good girl”. The sort to bring her Bible to a photo shoot â€¦ only to garner the attention of a most unlikely suitor. Until one mistake irrevocably changes both of their lives forever. Fortunately, both now and then, Brittany has wonderful support systems, including her tribe.

The leader of the tribe and a model who’s fought every battle and obstacle in the industry, Zoe, knows her worth. Until a sex tape scandal rocks her world. She sees no choice but to put her trust in the one man she shouldn’t, to make it all go away and help her succeed. Unfortunately, not only is he mired in New York’s underbelly, he wants repayment â€¦ with interest. Namely, her hand in marriage.

Despite her seemingly perfect life, Everlee has problems of her own. Not only has her world-renowned photographer husband been cheating, but it’s actually much worse than that. The things surrounding what he’s done are so dark and dangerous, Everlee’s life may actually be in jeopardy. And then there’s Danica, cold, dead in the ground Danica. Some secrets stay hidden while others are just waiting to be discoveredâ€”hers has the power to alter the industry forever.

In the world of the Fashion Jungle, it’s easily eat or be eatenâ€”but, if you make it out alive, you just might have a story to tellâ€”though it will likely be one of secrets, lies, deceit, and loss.