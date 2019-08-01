Makeup Museum to open in Manhattan in May









The first-ever Makeup Museum is set to open in New York in May 2020. Never before has there been a physical space for beauty and make-up enthusiasts to delve deeper into the history of the industry and take a look at its ongoing impact on society.

The Makeup Museum in Manhattan will open with its immersive dÃ©but exhibit, Pink Jungle 1950s Make-up in America, founded and sponsored by Alcone. This exhibit will explore the icons, artefacts and entrepreneurs of this era and open the doors to what will be the first physical space dedicated to touring the make-up and beauty worldsâ€™ extensive history.

The Museum is devoted to sharing the empowering nature of make-up and how it can not only transform but translate and echo significant societal impacts. It hopes to bring its passion for beauty and make-up to the public through large-scale exhibits, events, interactive programming and shopping features.

â€˜It will be so powerful for people to understand the significance make-up has, and its integral part of every culture in the world. As a makeup artist, I am so excited to be part of this,’ says Rachel Goodwin, celebrity make-up artist and Makeup Museum co-founder.

â€˜The Makeup Museum is a critical institution for the cultural landscape in New York because make-up has a 10,000-year history. There is so much that the Make-up Museum wants and has to explore,â€™ says Doreen Bloch, executive director and co-founder of the Makeup Museum. â€˜The 1950s is a perfect time period for the Makeup Museum to start with in the dÃ©but exhibition because the 1950s is the birth of the modern cosmetics industry.â€™

The Makeup Museum combines and brings together a rich community of beauty veterans. Alongside Bloch and Goodwin are Caitlin Collins (former editor of Makeup.com), Gabriela Hernandez (CEO of Besame Cosmetics), Kate Hawlins and Carr Chadwick (And or Forever), Christine Schott Ledes (president of the American Influencer Association), and Annie Lundsten (museum specialist).

Beauty lovers are encouraged to participate in the lead-up to the museumâ€™s opening by contributing to their GoFundMe campaign and signing up to their early access waiting list, which is already live on their website (www.makeupmuseum.org). The Makeup Museum will open in May. Tickets go on sale in March.â€”Meg Hamilton